No Clear Timeline From President Ali On Meeting Opposition Leader

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Sticking rigidly to procedural protocol while navigating a complex post-election political landscape, President Irfaan Ali has avoided setting a definitive timeline for his highly anticipated, constitutionally mandated meeting with the newly minted Leader of the Opposition, Azruddin Mohamed.

The high-stakes consultations are legally required under the Constitution of Guyana to resolve years of gridlock surrounding critical, long-overdue appointments—including the confirmation of a substantive Chancellor of the Judiciary, Chief Justice, and the full reconstitution of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

When pressed by journalists during a recent side interview about exactly when he intends to formally invite the new Opposition Leader to the table, President Ali insisted that his administration remains entirely dedicated to upholding democratic norms, but argued that a legislative “grey area” regarding governmental continuity must first be technically resolved.

“I have already expressed my views very clearly on the appointments of the Chancellor and Chief Justice,” President Ali stated defensively. “Government, this is a process of continuity… We are dealing with a grey area that naturally exists after an election regarding how we transition these discussions seamlessly based on the contributions of the parliamentary committees.”

The Constitutional Backlog & Institutional Vacuums

The outstanding appointments represent a significant legal hurdle for Guyana’s democratic architecture, with several independent commissions operating with severe structural limitations:

The Judicial Top Tier: Guyana has not confirmed a substantive, fully ratified Chancellor of the Judiciary or Chief Justice for over two decades, instead relying on consecutive temporary acting appointments. Under Article 127 of the Constitution, these specific confirmations require the absolute agreement of both the President and the Leader of the Opposition.

Guyana has not confirmed a substantive, fully ratified Chancellor of the Judiciary or Chief Justice for over two decades, instead relying on consecutive temporary acting appointments. Under Article 127 of the Constitution, these specific confirmations require the absolute agreement of both the President and the Leader of the Opposition. The Police Service Commission (PSC) , the constitutional body tasked with overseeing senior promotions and disciplinary actions within the Guyana Police Force, has faced severe operational delays. President Ali disclosed that the situation was further complicated by the tragic deaths of two active commission members, paralyzing the body’s quorum.

, the constitutional body tasked with overseeing senior promotions and disciplinary actions within the Guyana Police Force, has faced severe operational delays. President Ali disclosed that the situation was further complicated by the tragic deaths of two active commission members, paralyzing the body’s quorum. The Parliamentary Mechanism: The newly established parliamentary Appointments Committee has only recently been fully set up following the conclusion of the electoral cycle, stalling the submission of vetted nominees to the executive branch.

“The Appointments Committee of the National Assembly has only recently been finalized,” President Ali explained to reporters, pointing out the administrative sequence that must occur before a formal head-to-head meeting can take place. “I believe very strongly in democracy, and whenever the Constitution explicitly requires actions or consultations from me, I will follow it to the letter.”

While the President’s defensive posture underscores his adherence to parliamentary procedures, the ongoing delay continues to draw sharp scrutiny from legal professionals, private-sector bodies, and civil society watchdogs. Critics argue that leaving these premier judicial and law-enforcement oversight bodies in a permanent state of acting or incomplete leadership undermines the state’s stability during a period of unprecedented economic expansion. Armed with a newly configured opposition bench led by Azruddin Mohamed, the public state is watching closely to see whether this “continuity” argument will give way to immediate, bipartisan consensus, or if Guyana’s long-standing constitutional stalemate will persist into the new legislative term.