Tuesday, December 23, 2025
GUYANA STANDS FIRMLY WITH U.S. IN WAR AGAINST DRUG TRAFFICKING – G.S JAGDEO

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |
By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Guyana has reaffirmed its firm alignment with the United States and the international community in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking, with Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo underscoring the government’s commitment to dismantling transnational narcotics networks that threaten regional and global security.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo said Guyana will fully support any credible effort aimed at disrupting illegal drug routes, particularly those involving shipments destined for the United States or passing through Guyanese territory. He stressed that the government remains resolute in preventing Guyana from being used as a transit point for illicit narcotics.

The Vice President noted that drug trafficking continues to pose a serious and persistent threat across the Caribbean, adding that Guyana’s cooperation with international partners is rooted not only in bilateral relations with the United States, but in a broader commitment to combating transnational crime worldwide.

Jagdeo further disclosed that discussions with U.S. officials have included assurances of support for Guyana’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. However, he clarified that Washington does not share advance notice of its operational decisions, particularly those involving interdictions or actions against drug traffickers in neighbouring Venezuela, noting that such developments are often learned through public reporting.

His remarks come amid heightened regional tensions, following a series of U.S. interdictions of suspected drug-running vessels and sanctions imposed on Guyanese nationals linked to narcotics trafficking. Jagdeo emphasized that eliminating illegal drugs is essential not only to Guyana’s national security, but also to the stability of the wider Caribbean and the international community.

In addition to narcotics trafficking, the Vice President acknowledged that human trafficking remains a serious parallel concern. He warned that vulnerable populations across South America and the Caribbean continue to face risks of forced labour and sexual exploitation along migration routes leading to North America.

Jagdeo reiterated that Guyana will continue to work closely with international partners to strengthen border security, enhance intelligence-sharing, and disrupt criminal networks operating across the region.

