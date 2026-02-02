APNU MP CITES FINANCIAL CRISIS AT GUYSUCO AS EVIDENCE OF BUDGET MISMANAGEMENT

HGP Nightly News – The management of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) and the adequacy of regional funding emerged as central points of contention during the 2026 budget debates, following a detailed presentation by APNU Member of Parliament Vinceroy Jordon.

Jordon levied serious allegations against the government’s stewardship of the sugar industry, stating it is “complicit in the mismanagement, incompetence, and underperformance” of GuySuCo. He characterized the corporation as a “political fund” used to secure electoral support, arguing that continuous financial subsidies are wasted in the absence of a coherent strategic plan.

“The problem is not money, sir,” Jordon stated, “but rather it is this government and its unwillingness to embrace the change and produce a proper plan for the sugar industry.” To substantiate his critique, the MP presented financial calculations indicating GuySuCo produces sugar at an average cost of US $1.31 per pound while selling it internationally for US $0.17 per pound.

He translated this to a loss of approximately GY $240 on every pound of sugar sold, framing the operation as a significant and unsustainable fiscal drain. Shifting focus to constituency concerns, Mr. Jordon addressed the allocation for Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice). He contended that a budget increase of roughly $1 billion is insufficient for a region that, according to recent census data, has gained nearly 13,000 new residents.

He described core public sectors in the region, healthcare, education, and social services, as being critically “under strain.” The MP broadened his criticism to define what a national budget should achieve, arguing it must facilitate lasting poverty reduction, life improvement, and financial sustainability for all citizens, particularly the working class and vulnerable populations.

He emphasized that a true national budget must “cater to the whole of life of all Guyanese,” irrespective of geography. In his final assessment, Mr. Jordon declared that despite its record numerical size, Budget 2026 is “without objectives,” lacks necessary detail, and is ultimately “visionless” and a “vacuum.” He firmly stated that the budget fails its stated theme of putting people first and, consequently, he could not offer it his support.

