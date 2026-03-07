Saturday, March 7, 2026
GRPA MOUNTS CALL FOR LEGISLATION TO ABOLISH CHILD MARRIAGE IN GUYANA

“Are We Comfortable?”: GRPA Demands Total Abolition of Child Marriage in Guyana

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As the world prepares to observe International Women’s Day 2026, the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA) has launched a piercing appeal to the government to close legal loopholes that allow children to be wed. Speaking at the Marriott Hotel on Thursday, March 5, 2026, GRPA Director Kobe Smith labeled child marriage a “deprivation of childhood” and a gateway to systemic sexual violence.

The call was made during the official launch of the “Voices for Equality” project, a major human rights initiative funded by the European Union (EU) in partnership with Merundoi Inc.

The Legal Loophole: 16 and Pregnant

While the Marriage Act of Guyana technically sets the minimum age for marriage at 18, Smith highlighted “precarious” exceptions that continue to exist in the law.

  • Judicial/Parental Consent: Under current statutes, children as young as 16 can marry with parental or judicial consent.
  • The Pregnancy Exception: In some instances, particularly involving pregnancy, even younger minors can be legally wed.
  • The Consequence: Smith argued that these loopholes effectively legitimize statutory rape and expose young girls—who are often the primary victims—to lifelong risks of gender-based violence (GBV).

Alarming Statistics: 1 in 2 Women Affected

The GRPA Director grounded his call for reform in sobering data regarding the safety of women and girls in Guyana.

  • National vs. Global Rates: While the global average for women experiencing gender-based violence is one in three, Smith revealed that in Guyana, that figure rises sharply to one in two.
  • Reform Demand: “We take the opportunity on International Women’s Day to call for the complete reform and an end to child marriage in Guyana,” Smith declared.

Project “Voices for Equality”

The launch event also detailed the €220,000 (approx. $50M GYD) project aimed at driving human rights and democracy over the next two years.

  • Human Rights Champions: The initiative will train 150 youth and women to serve as advocates in their respective communities.
  • Grassroots Support: At least 15 civil society organizations will receive technical support, and 30 small grants will be awarded for community-level human rights projects.
  • Men’s Forums: Recognizing that gender equality requires male allyship, the project will launch four national men’s forums to foster inclusive dialogue.

Government’s Stance on Human Rights

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, who also attended the launch, reaffirmed the government’s dedication to constitutional protections.

“Human rights are crucial in every country… the human rights that exist in our constitution are relevant to women and every person,” Minister Persaud stated.

While the Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to equality, the GRPA and Merundoi remain adamant that “relevance” must translate into legislative action to abolish child marriage once and for all.

Voices for Equality: Project Goals

Target GroupObjective
Youth & Women150 trained as “Human Rights Champions.”
Grassroots CSOs15 organizations supported for sustainability.
Online Engagement10,000 people to be reached through digital advocacy.
Community Projects30 individual grants for human rights initiatives.
Hgp Nightly News Staff
