GIDDINGS QUESTIONED OVER PACKAGE AT GECOM COMMAND CENTRE

HGP Nightly News – Former GECOM Information Technology Manager Aneal Giddings was pressed in court over video footage reportedly showing him receiving a package from one of two men outside the GECOM Command Centre during the controversial March 2020 election tabulation.

Giddings acknowledged the interaction under cross-examination but told the court he did not know the men.

Defence attorney Nigel Hughes questioned Giddings about the encounter, which reportedly occurred in the Command Centre car park on March 5, 2020.

Giddings admitted receiving a package from one of the men but denied leaving the GECOM server accessible to them.

Questions were also raised over his handling of the server after he did not comply with instructions to return it to the tabulation centre.

The cross-examination then turned to what was happening inside the Command Centre.

Giddings acknowledged spending approximately four hours alone with Statements of Poll after then Deputy Chief Elections Officer Roxanne Myers instructed staff to leave.

Pressed on what authorised him to remain alone with the election materials, Giddings conceded that he had no independent evidence or specific Standard Operating Procedure permitting it.

Defence attorney Eusi Anderson also requested Giddings’ employment contract and job description, which were presented to the court.

Meanwhile, forensic auditor Terrence Jaskaran faced separate questions about his impartiality after two of his Facebook posts were admitted into evidence.

Jaskaran acknowledged authoring posts endorsing the PPP/C and criticising APNU, but maintained that his personal political views did not affect his professional work.

The court also heard from Francis Michael Bailey, who authenticated a recording involving former Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield.

Under cross-examination, Bailey said he had no evidence of electoral rigging or conspiracy involving the defendants before the court.

Assistant Superintendent David Rennie also testified about the forensic extraction of the video.

Giddings is expected to return for further cross-examination as defence attorneys continue probing events surrounding the March 2020 election tabulation.