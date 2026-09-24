HomeArticlesCOURT CLEARS GOVT. TO TAKE OVER VAMED HOSPITAL SITES, EQUIPMENT
ArticlesCourtCrimeInfrastructureNewsPolitics

COURT CLEARS GOVT. TO TAKE OVER VAMED HOSPITAL SITES, EQUIPMENT

By HGPTV
0
118

HGP Nightly News – The Government is now free to take possession of two hospital construction sites and associated equipment after the Full Court overturned five preservation orders previously granted in favour of contractor VAMED Engineering GmbH.

The ruling, handed down on September 22, follows an appeal by the Attorney General in the dispute surrounding the terminated contracts for the Georgetown Paediatric and Maternal Hospital and the New Amsterdam Hospital Campus.

Chief Justice Navindra Singh and Justice Zamilla Ally-Seepaul set aside orders that had restricted access to the sites and prevented interference with 52 containers and equipment at the Georgetown project.

The orders had also required the Ministry of Health to preserve contractors’ documents, designs, plans and intellectual property.

In overturning them, the Full Court found that the preservation orders could not stand after the trial judge had already refused the substantive conservatory and restraining orders sought by VAMED.

The judges said the preservation orders were inconsistent with the earlier findings and that their legal foundation had not been adequately established.

The Court also found that Section 16 of the State Liability and Proceedings Act prohibits injunctions against the State in proceedings of this nature.

According to the ruling, that restriction could not be bypassed simply by describing measures controlling the State’s conduct as “preservation orders.”

The Court further found that the orders lacked the necessary statutory foundation under the Arbitration Act 2024.

It also pointed to the earlier finding that there was no urgency and that damages would provide an adequate remedy.

However, the underlying contractual battle is not over.

The High Court’s decision to refer the dispute between VAMED and the Government to arbitration remains in place.

Its earlier refusal to grant VAMED conservatory and restraining orders also remains undisturbed.

The Attorney General was awarded $500,000 in costs.

The Attorney General’s Chambers said the ruling means the Ministry of Health can now take possession of the hospital sites, containers, equipment and construction materials and proceed with the projects.

Previous article
GIDDINGS QUESTIONED OVER PACKAGE AT GECOM COMMAND CENTRE
Next article
ALI TO VENEZUELA: ACCEPT THE ICJ RULING
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID