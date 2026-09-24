Young Indigenous Musician Simeon Raywaram Cements His Place In The Nation’s Contemporary Music Arena

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The legacy and future of Guyanese calypso has found a powerful new vanguard in 20-year-old Indigenous vocalist Simeon Raywaram, whose command of lyricism, social commentary, and stagecraft has propelled him to the forefront of the nation’s cultural landscape.

Hailing from the coastal village of Pomona on the Essequibo Coast (Region Two), Raywaram—known on stage as the “Apache Warrior”—has transitioned from an unexpected school competitor into the newly crowned 2026 Junior Calypso Monarch of Guyana, earning widespread critical acclaim and international honors.

His rise underscores the vitality of Guyana’s burgeoning creative sector, illustrating how raw community talent, grounded in faith and indigenous heritage, can reshape contemporary Caribbean performing arts.

An Accidental Genesis: From Pomona to the National Stage

Raywaram’s ascent to national prominence unfolded with remarkable speed, beginning scarcely three years ago:

The 2023 Impromptu Entry: Raywaram’s formal entry into calypso began by chance in 2023 through the Children’s Mashramani School Competitions in Region Two. Having had no prior exposure to traditional calypso, he entered the regional category, won first place, and represented the Cinderella County at the national finals, securing second place overall.

Raywaram’s formal entry into calypso began by chance in 2023 through the Children’s Mashramani School Competitions in Region Two. Having had no prior exposure to traditional calypso, he entered the regional category, won first place, and represented the Cinderella County at the national finals, securing second place overall. Breakthrough for the Head of State: His definitive commercial breakthrough came during Region Two’s inaugural Independence celebration events, where he auditioned for a talent search merely 48 hours prior to showtime, delivering a performance before President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

His definitive commercial breakthrough came during Region Two’s inaugural Independence celebration events, where he auditioned for a talent search merely 48 hours prior to showtime, delivering a performance before President Dr. Irfaan Ali. Rapid Ascent to the Crown: Raywaram copped second place and took home the Best Newcomer award at his first National Junior Calypso Monarch outing. He continued climbing the competitive ladder—placing third in 2024 and securing dual runner-up spots in both the Junior Calypso and Junior Soca competitions in 2025—before capturing the national crown as the 2026 Junior Calypso Monarch with his patriotic anthem, “Guyana Way.”

Gospel Roots and Mentorship: The Making of the ‘Apache Warrior’

Growing up in Pomona, music was woven into Raywaram’s domestic life, largely shaped by the church ministry of his pastor grandparents and the guidance of his mother.

Without formal conservatory schooling, Raywaram credits his vocal control and delivery to his mother’s ear and the generous tutelage of established Guyanese performing stalwarts, including Sean Bhola, Mark Batson, and celebrated songstress Faith Corrica:

“Music has always been a part of me, and reason being my uncles and my aunts are not gifted… worship and praise and every other aspect,” Raywaram explained, reflecting on his family’s gospel roots. “Thanks to my mom for her guidance… yes, she sings.”

Highlighting the pivotal role of stage presence and dramatic storytelling in classical calypso, Raywaram noted the influence of his mentors:

“Faith Corrica, she would play a role in mentoring me as well, and I can say I have grown a lot when it comes to presence on stage.”

As a twin, music also formed the anchor of his childhood brotherhood; while Simeon found his expressive voice through the witty social critique of calypso and soca, his twin brother gravitated toward urban rap.

International Acclaim and a Charge to Indigenous Youth

Beyond local competition stages, Raywaram’s work has garnered regional and diaspora recognition. He was recently conferred with an international award for Excellence in Music and Arts by the Guyana Cultural Association (GCA) of New York, recognizing his role in preserving Caribbean cultural heritage.

Leveraging his national platform, the young Essequibian champion issued a direct appeal to Indigenous youth across Guyana’s hinterland and riverine communities, urging them to break through geographical isolation and pursue creative disciplines with grit:

“I would say to any Indigenous youth, being male or female: challenges do come, but it is the challenges that make us who we are.”

Raywaram’s discography and live recordings, including his winning performance of “Guyana Way” and his wider catalog, are available to the public across streaming channels via his official YouTube platform @KevonSimeonRaywaram.