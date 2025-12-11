Thursday, December 11, 2025
HomeNewsGHRA WARNING ON HUMAN RIGHTS DAY:“HUMAN RIGHTS BEING PUSHED ASIDE IN GUYANA”
News

GHRA WARNING ON HUMAN RIGHTS DAY:“HUMAN RIGHTS BEING PUSHED ASIDE IN GUYANA”

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
23

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) has issued a sobering message on International Human Rights Day 2025, cautioning that human rights—both globally and in Guyana—are being overshadowed by society’s growing fixation on wealth and material success.

In a pointed statement, the Association noted that much of the country’s advancement in areas such as children’s rights, gender equality, protections for LGBT persons, anti-trafficking measures, and even steps toward abolishing the death penalty did not emerge from local conviction. Instead, the GHRA argues, these gains were primarily driven by external pressure and financial incentives linked to international development assistance.

But with Western nations retreating from their historic role as defenders of global human rights, the GHRA is now questioning where Guyana will find the moral compass necessary to uphold a genuine rights-based culture.

According to the Association, Guyanese society is increasingly defining success in terms of accumulating wealth, pushing aside values such as dignity, fairness, equal opportunity, education, community service, and respect for others.

The GHRA warns that the consequences are already visible. It says unequal access to jobs, contracts, scholarships, pensions, house lots, and public appointments has deepened exploitation and entrenched discriminatory practices.

The organisation also condemned what it called a disturbing double standard: while major corruption scandals provoke public outrage, everyday misconduct—including bribery, harassment of women, and retaliatory transfers of public servants—has become widely accepted as usual.

Furthermore, the GHRA argues that widespread violence against women and children should not be viewed in isolation but as symptoms of a broader social breakdown rooted in greed, entitlement, and the erosion of shared values.

With global pressure weakening, the Association says Guyanese civil society must now take greater responsibility for safeguarding rights and demanding integrity. Too many, it warns, oppose corruption only until they personally stand to benefit.

The GHRA concluded that Guyana’s future will not be determined by the number of human rights treaties it ratifies, but by whether human rights meaningfully shape daily life, public policy, and the national culture.

Previous article
MAIN OPPOSITION QUESTIONS GOV’T: WHERE ARE THE MONIES ALLOCATED TO THE AMERINDIAN HOSTEL FOR REHABILITATION WORKS?
Next article
MOHAMEDS EXTRADITION HEARING TO CONTINUE ON JANUARY 6, MATTER REMAINS IN THE MAGISTRATES’ COURT
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

‘DECLARE ROAD SAFETY AS HIGH PRIORITY’ – MP CHANDON EDMOND URGES...

FOUR POLICE RANKS ACCUSED OF STEALING $4M FROM BUSINESSMAN — CASE...