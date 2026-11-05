GHRA Questions Us Role In Mohamed Extradition Proceedings, Calls For International Scrutiny

‘Complicity or Legal Duty?’: GHRA Cites Conflict of Interest and Warns of Political Persecution

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) has voiced alarm over the posture and conduct of the United States Government and its legal team in the extradition proceedings against Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed, openly questioning whether Washington is fulfilling a routine treaty obligation or actively enabling the political neutralization of the governing administration’s primary political rival.

In a statement issued on November 3, 2026, the human rights organization expressed “deep dismay” over developments in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman on Monday, November 2.

The rights body highlighted that the private attorneys representing the United States in the rendition matter are being funded directly by the Government of Guyana—an arrangement the GHRA warns introduces an inherent conflict of interest given the sharp political rivalry between the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and Mohamed’s We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party.

Conflict of Interest: State Financing and Extraterritorial Jurisdiction

The GHRA’s critique centers on the intersection of state funding, political rivalry, and the geographical origin of the underlying allegations:

State-Financed US Counsel: The association highlighted that while counsel represents the requesting state (the United States), legal fees are footed by the Guyanese state apparatus, raising fundamental questions about institutional independence and prosecutorial boundaries.

The association highlighted that while counsel represents the requesting state (the United States), legal fees are footed by the Guyanese state apparatus, raising fundamental questions about institutional independence and prosecutorial boundaries. Territorial Origin of Allegations: The GHRA observed that the federal allegations leveled against Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, concern financial and commercial activities that allegedly transpired within the borders of Guyana rather than inside the United States.

The GHRA observed that the federal allegations leveled against Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, concern financial and commercial activities that allegedly transpired within the borders of Guyana rather than inside the United States. Public Perception of Political Interference: This dynamic, the association warned, fuels domestic and diaspora perceptions that foreign legal mechanisms are being leveraged to remove an electoral challenger from the national political stage.

“Who will safeguard legality and justice if both governments are perceived to be working together against the Opposition Leader?” — Guyana Human Rights Association

Counsel Posture: Impartial Advocates or Partisan Prosecutors?

Scrutinizing the November 2 court hearing before Chief Magistrate Latchman, the GHRA took issue with the prosecution’s aggressive push to cancel Mohamed’s existing bail:

Exceeding Representation Boundaries: The human rights watchdog argued that American legal representatives appeared to transcend their mandate as legal officers of a requesting state, functioning instead like aggressive domestic prosecutors by raising outside allegations and contesting Magistrate Latchman’s decision to maintain his liberty.

The human rights watchdog argued that American legal representatives appeared to transcend their mandate as legal officers of a requesting state, functioning instead like aggressive domestic prosecutors by raising outside allegations and contesting Magistrate Latchman’s decision to maintain his liberty. Weighing the Sparendaam Bail Denial: The association criticized the October 30 decision of Sparendaam Magistrate Abigail Gibbs, who denied Mohamed bail and remanded him on cybercrime charges related to circulating surveillance footage of an alleged assassination attempt involving a senior police officer.

The association criticized the October 30 decision of Sparendaam Magistrate Abigail Gibbs, who denied Mohamed bail and remanded him on cybercrime charges related to circulating surveillance footage of an alleged assassination attempt involving a senior police officer. Double Burden on the Accused: The GHRA argued that having US legal counsel align with local administrative efforts to keep the Opposition Leader in custody risks turning extradition proceedings into a mechanism of pretrial punishment.

A Documented ‘Pattern of Harassment and Persecution’

Framing the broader environment surrounding the opposition leader, the GHRA outlined what it characterized as a coordinated campaign of state intimidation:

Systemic Pressure: The association cited a pattern encompassing electronic surveillance, sudden arrests, questionable criminal charges, continuous bail objections, solitary confinement at Lusignan Prison, and reported threats originating from elements within the Guyana Police Force.

The association cited a pattern encompassing electronic surveillance, sudden arrests, questionable criminal charges, continuous bail objections, solitary confinement at Lusignan Prison, and reported threats originating from elements within the Guyana Police Force. Call for International Oversight: The GHRA asserted that the high-profile extradition and domestic criminal matters require sustained, independent international monitoring to ensure judicial and diplomatic processes are not subordinated to domestic political goals.

The human rights body concluded that adherence to the rule of law and the integrity of bilateral treaties demand strict insulation from partisan political agendas.