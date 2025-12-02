Tuesday, December 2, 2025
GECOM CHAIR UNAUTHORIZED TO REMOVE COMMISSIONERS, NORTON CHIDES SINGH OVER ABUSE OF POWER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and Chairman of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Aubrey Norton, has sharply criticized GECOM Chairperson Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, accusing her of acting outside her constitutional authority by removing Opposition-nominated commissioners Vincent Alexander, Desmond Trotman, and Charles Corbin.

Responding to questions from Nightly News on Thursday, Norton expressed deep disappointment in Singh’s decision, arguing that as a former Justice of Appeal, she should have been guided strictly by the law.

“There is a system put in place in which the Elections Commissioners were elected permanently, and it was described from the inception as a situation where you needed a permanent commission,” Norton stated.

Norton said the Chair’s unilateral action violates established procedures and undermines the Elections Commission’s independence.

“If Commissioners Must Go, Then So Should the Chair” – Norton

The PNCR Leader argued that even if the premise is accepted that a new Opposition Leader should appoint commissioners, then that logic must also apply to the office of the Chair.

“Let us assume that with the coming of a new Opposition Leader changes should be made — then it should follow logically that not only the commissioners should go, but the Chairman,” Norton contended.

Norton emphasized that Singh’s justification—that incoming Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed must choose his commissioners—cannot be selectively applied.

Alexander Calls Singh’s Move “Unprofessional”

Former long-serving GECOM Commissioner Vincent Alexander told Nightly News that Singh’s action was improper and violated due process, noting that she failed to convene a statutory meeting before making such a consequential decision.

Alexander said Singh defended her actions by citing Article 161(3)(b) of the Constitution, which states:

“Three members are to be appointed by the President acting in accordance with the advice of the Leader of the Opposition, tendered after meaningful consultation with non-governmental political parties represented in the National Assembly.”

However, Alexander maintains that the Chair misinterpreted the provision and had no legal authority to revoke the commissioners’ appointments.

Opposition Commissioners Now Inactive

As it now stands, Alexander, Trotman, and Corbin have been sidelined from GECOM operations, leaving the Commission in a partial state of uncertainty.

Norton insists the move represents an alarming overreach by the Chair and signals a threat to democratic norms and the stability of the electoral system.

