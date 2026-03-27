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GCAA DEFENDS ASL MATTHEWS RIDGE SUSPENSION AS ‘NECESSARY AND LAWFUL’

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority is pushing back and it is doing so without apology. In a firm and pointed response to a Kaieteur News article published on March 26, alleging that the authority imposed unjustified restrictions on Air Services Ltd., the GCAA has moved to set the record straight, defending its decision to suspend the airline’s operations into Matthews Ridge as not only lawful but absolutely necessary in the interest of public safety.

The authority was unequivocal in framing its actions. The suspension of Air Services Ltd.’s operations into Matthews Ridge was triggered by a reported incident and is grounded squarely in the GCAA’s statutory mandate under the Civil Aviation Act 2018, legislation that expressly authorises the Director General to take immediate action, including the suspension of licences, whenever safety may be at risk.

That authority, the GCAA stressed, is subject to due process, but it is real, it is broad, and in this instance it was exercised precisely as intended. The suspension of the pilot involved and the temporary operational restrictions placed on the airline were described by the authority as preventive measures, steps taken to guard against the possibility of a more serious accident while a formal investigation is conducted and reviewed.

Far from being punitive or arbitrary, the GCAA argued, these measures reflect a deliberate and responsible approach to regulatory oversight, one that balances procedural fairness with the authority’s unwavering duty to act decisively when safety signals emerge.

The response also signaled that the Matthews Ridge suspension is not an isolated action. The GCAA confirmed that recent operational reviews and safety assessments have prompted increased oversight in specific areas of commercial aviation more broadly, with all measures described as preventative and protective in nature, designed to safeguard passengers, crew, aircraft airworthiness and public confidence in Guyana’s civil aviation system.

The authority closed with a message that left little room for misinterpretation.

All operators, it stated plainly, are expected to maintain the highest standards of compliance, professionalism and safety culture demanded by the Civil Aviation Act and its accompanying regulations. Safety, it declared, is non-negotiable in the aviation industry and when risk patterns emerge, early action is not a matter of choice.

The GCAA said it remains committed to working collaboratively with all operators, but made abundantly clear that where safety is concerned, it will not be deterred by criticism, however loudly it is made.

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