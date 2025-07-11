Friday, July 11, 2025
FORMER COALITION MP BACKS MOHAMED, CALLS FOR NEW VISION TO LIFT GUYANESE OUT OF POVERTY

GEORGETOWN — Former coalition parliamentarian and indigenous leader, Dawn Hastings-Williams, has thrown her support behind the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, calling for a complete shift in leadership to guide Guyana into a future she believes must be shaped by equity, innovation, and inclusion.

In a heartfelt public statement, Hastings-Williams—who once served under the APNU+AFC administration—signaled her break from the old guard, warning that the country’s development is at risk of being derailed if leadership continues to fall short of the moment.

“Our nation, over the years, has been plagued by ineptitude and deficient leadership,” she wrote. “For too long, Guyanese have been forced into submission to a system of government which saw citizens being neglected, discriminated against and denied justice.

”The former government minister, known for her advocacy on behalf of indigenous communities, said that the disconnect between government and the people remains evident in communities still struggling to access basic necessities, despite the country’s growing oil wealth.

Hastings-Williams cited World Bank data from 2019 showing that nearly half of the population lives in poverty, underscoring her belief that the current poverty reduction strategies are not working.

“We seem to be on a slow-moving poverty reduction train,” she wrote. “It is therefore obvious that we need stronger and more vigorous strategies to combat this phenomenon.

”She said the WIN party—led by businessman Azruddin Mohamed—offers a fresh and capable alternative. Describing Mohamed as “young” and “vibrant,” Hastings-Williams praised WIN’s manifesto for laying out realistic and equitable development plans aimed at uniting Guyanese and ending political and economic marginalisation.

“I found Azruddin Mohamed’s vision truly inspiring,” she wrote. “WIN’s policies promote genuine leadership that is committed to ensuring equality in the distribution of our nation’s wealth.

”Her endorsement adds a new layer of credibility to Mohamed’s campaign, which has been positioning itself as a break from the traditional parties and a voice for underserved communities.

Hastings-Williams, who hails from Region 7 and was once a strong voice within the coalition’s camp, says her decision is rooted in principle. “As an indigenous woman, I have not only the interest of my people at heart, but that of all Guyanese regardless of political affiliation, religion, or colour.

”Her appeal to voters is clear: it’s time to invest in a new kind of leadership. “It is my conviction that WIN provides a vision which is competitive, strong and fully equipped to lead Guyana into the future,” she said. “May God bless our homeland Guyana.”

