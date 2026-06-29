HomeArticlesDUNCAN URGES FORENSIC PROBE INTO DEATH OF 16-YEAR-OLD ALTAF KING
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DUNCAN URGES FORENSIC PROBE INTO DEATH OF 16-YEAR-OLD ALTAF KING

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – APNU Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan is calling for an independent forensic inquiry into the death of 16-year-old Altaf King, arguing that the case should not be handled as an ordinary traffic fatality given the conflicting accounts surrounding the incident.

King died during what has been reported as a police pursuit. His death has since drawn public concern, with eyewitness allegations reportedly differing from the official version of events.

Speaking at APNU’s weekly press conference, Duncan said the circumstances require a higher level of scrutiny.

“This matter should be treated as potentially an unlawful death requiring an independent forensic first inquiry, not just treated as a routine traffic fatality,” he said.

Duncan stressed that he was not presuming guilt on the part of the Guyana Police Force. However, he said the public deserves a process that can properly test the competing accounts.

He pointed to several factors that, in his view, strengthen the case for an independent investigation. These include King’s age, the fact that he had recently completed his CSEC examinations and was awaiting his results, allegations reportedly made by his brother, and the absence of immediate published forensic findings.

Duncan also criticised the official handling of such cases, saying Guyanese have seen similar responses before.

“We’ve seen this song and dance of the Guyana Police Force and the Minister of Home Affairs. We see the smoke and mirrors, we see this bob and weave. We’ve become too familiar with it. We know this songbook,” he said.

Earlier in the press conference, APNU Vice Chairman Vinceroy Jordan extended condolences to King’s family and said the party hoped promises of a thorough police investigation would lead to real accountability rather than “just another talk shop.”

Duncan said King’s death must also be viewed in the context of other controversial police-related deaths in recent years. He referenced the cases of Cecil Sampat, Orin Boston, Deanraj Singh, Quindon Bacchus, Gordon Sancho, Suyjit Ramotar, Ronaldo Peters, Keon Fogenay and Jordan Payne, saying many Guyanese remain dissatisfied with how those matters were handled or resolved.

“Now to join that long list… the Altaf King issue,” Duncan said.

He reiterated APNU’s call for “a thorough investigation, an impartial investigation, an independent investigation,” adding: “We call for justice to be served.”

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