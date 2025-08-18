19-YEAR-OLD RIDER DIES IN FREAK GUYANA CUP ACCIDENT, CROWD LEFT IN SHOCK

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – The Guyana Cup turned tragic on Sunday evening when 19-year-old jockey Kishawn Pereira was killed in a horrifying fall during a race at the Port Mourant Turf Club in Berbice.

Pereira was thrown from his horse at top speed and then trampled on the muddy track. The riderless horse stunned spectators as it continued the race and crossed the finish line without its jockey, while medical teams rushed desperately to save the teenager. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Racegoers described a scene of chaos and disbelief as the young jockey lay motionless on the track. It is suspected that Pereira suffered multiple injuries both from the fall and from being struck by other horses in the race.

The conditions at the event have since come under scrutiny. Spectators and participants had already raised complaints about the poor lighting and dangerous state of the track, which had been left muddy by heavy rains earlier in the day. The fatal accident happened just after 6 p.m., when visibility on the poorly lit course was already low. Investigators believe Pereira’s horse may have tripped in the mud, pitching the rider onto the ground.

A full investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the accident, which has cast a shadow over Guyana’s premier horse racing event.

Like this: Like Loading...