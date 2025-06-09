Family Challenges Police Account in Fatal Shooting of Enmore Man

Enmore, East Coast Demerara – The family of 29-year-old Rondell Clark, a construction worker of Foulis, is calling for a complete and transparent investigation following his fatal shooting on Saturday evening. According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Clark was shot sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on June 8, allegedly by a security guard on Second Street, Foulis.

In a live report from the scene, HGP Nightly News Travis Chase, spoke with Clark’s relatives, who strongly dispute the initial police account and are alleging a cover-up.

The police, in an initial report, said Clark was found conscious and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he later succumbed to his injuries. However, the police did not provide specific details on the circumstances leading to the shooting or why Clark was allegedly being pursued.

The sister of the deceased and her husband said they were first alerted by Clark’s fiancée, who received a call from Clark’s phone stating he had been shot and was at the hospital. When the family arrived at GPHC, they were told he had died. They were then directed to the Vigilance Police Station but found no official report there—or at other stations, including Cove and John and Enmore.

The family began their inquiries, speaking to residents and reviewing CCTV footage from nearby businesses. According to them, surveillance video showed Clark being chased by a police vehicle on his motorcycle—contradicting police claims that no pursuit took place.

“They said there was no chase,” said his sister, “but we saw the footage ourselves.”

She also claimed that there is a history between Clark and a particular police officer, suggesting that a personal vendetta may have been involved. “At a recent funeral, that same officer told him, ‘I going to fix you,’” she alleged.

Reports indicate that a security guard discharged two shots during the incident. The guard, allegedly stationed at a nearby property, reportedly fired warning shots, which struck Clark in the abdomen. No firearm was recovered from Clark and the family questions why a security guard would open fire if the police were already on the scene.

Clark’s brother-in-law added, “How does a security guard, whose job is to protect property, get involved in an active police chase and use deadly force? And why is the police lying about being on the scene?”

The property owner reportedly confirmed to the family that the security guard fired into the air, but somehow, Clark was hit in his abdomen. The family believes this version of events is implausible and insists that only a full investigation can determine what truly occurred.

The family admitted that Clark was recently charged with terrorism-related offenses stemming from a previous protest and was out on bail. However, they maintain that he was not a wanted man and had no outstanding bulletins for arrest at the time of the shooting.

The family says it was only after they staged a protest at Cove and John Police Station that a report was formally recorded. They are demanding that the police release all video evidence and account for the officers’ actions that evening entirely.

“This must not be swept under the rug,” Sharifa insisted. “There’s too much that doesn’t add up.”

Police have confirmed that they are reviewing CCTV footage as part of the investigation. The security guard involved in the shooting has reportedly been arrested. The Guyana Police Force has not yet issued a detailed follow-up statement.

As the family mourns their loss, they are urging the public to remain vigilant and for the authorities to uphold transparency and justice.

