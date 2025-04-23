ERC’S NORRIS WITTER QUESTIONS ORGANIZATION’S ROLE SAYS THE COMMISSIONER IS FAILING GUYANESE OF ALL RACES

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

The controversy surrounding the Ethnic Relations Commission’s (ERC) decision to have its Chairman, Shik Muinul Hak, represent Guyana at the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent continues to deepen.

Norris Witter, a sitting Commissioner of the ERC, has added his voice to the growing dissent. Speaking with reporters, Witter criticized the ERC for failing to uphold its constitutional mandate of impartiality and fairness.

“Rather than effectively managing race relations, the ERC has been taking actions that exacerbate racial tension,” Witter declared.

He described the Chairman’s participation at the high-level forum, held in New York from April 14 to 17, as dishonest and counterproductive, especially since it excluded persons of African descent from representing their own lived experiences.

“This act by itself is a dishonest one. It’s not an act intended to bring about ethnic peace and harmony,” said a visibly upset Witter.

His comments follow protests outside the Office of the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, led by Gail Teixeira, where several African advocacy groups demanded that only qualified representatives of African descent be selected for future delegations to the UN forum.

Many are now calling for reforms within the ERC to prevent what they see as continued marginalization of African Guyanese voices, especially on global platforms meant to amplify their concerns.

At the same forum, Vincent Alexander, Chairman of the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly–Guyana (IDPADA-G), presented a stark assessment of systematic marginalization faced by African Guyanese. His remarks triggered swift and strong objections from the Government of Guyana, who dismissed the claims.

Witter, however, maintained that actual national progress will only occur when all ethnic groups respect one another.

“We will not have progress in this country unless all races come to the position where they will respect each other,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...