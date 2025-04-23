Wednesday, April 23, 2025
CORRUPTION AND BRIBERY HINDERS GUYANA DRUG TRAFFICKING EFFORTS.. THE US DEPARTMENT OF STATE DRUG CONTROL STRATEGY REPORT

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

The United States Department of State has sounded the alarm over corruption and bribery as significant barriers to Guyana’s battle against drug trafficking, according to its 2024 International Narcotics Control Strategy Report.

The report highlights that traffickers are often able to escape prosecution due to corruption within law enforcement, bribery, nepotism, and political interference. It states that local police frequently drop charges or fail to conduct serious investigations, even in high-profile drug cases.

“Coupled with a lack of adequate resources and shortcomings in the legal system, this allows traffickers to exploit government systems and move illicit drugs through Guyana,” the report notes.

Key Highlights from the Report:

  • In 2024, Guyana, in collaboration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), made its largest-ever drug bust, seizing over four metric tons of cocaine at an illegal airstrip in Region 1.
  • A semi-submersible vessel intercepted off Guyana’s coast was found with 2.3 metric tons of cocaine—further underscoring the scale of the narcotics trade.
  • While the U.S. acknowledges that Guyana does not encourage or facilitate narcotics production or money laundering, it criticizes weak enforcement mechanisms and institutional inefficiencies that continue to hamper progress.

U.S. Recommendations for Guyana:

To strengthen its drug control efforts, the U.S. government is urging Guyana to:

  • Enhance law enforcement and customs capacity, especially at ports of entry
  • Improve intelligence-sharing and collaboration with regional and international agencies
  • Implement stronger anti-corruption mechanisms within public offices and police ranks
  • Modernize and strengthen legislation related to drug trafficking and financial crimes

The report concludes that the illicit drug trade in Guyana significantly fuels crime and corruption, posing a continued threat to both national and regional security.

