Lindeners Confront Government Over The M.V. Barima Tragedy And Other Unresolved Issues Affecting The RDC

Protesters Push Past Police Barricades in Linden to Confront Vice President Jagdeo Over M.V. Barima Tragedy and Region 10 Governance Impasse

By Alethea Grant | HGP Nightly News|

LINDEN, REGION TEN — High-voltage protest action erupted outside and on the grounds of Watooka House in Linden on Tuesday, August 4, as Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo and a Cabinet delegation arrived for a scheduled Region Ten Public Day outreach.

Demonstrators confronted the government delegation over the fatal M.V. Barima ferry disaster while forcefully highlighting the ongoing political deadlock that has left the Region Ten Regional Democratic Council (RDC) without an elected Regional Chairman for nearly a year.

Protesters Breach Security Barricades at Watooka House

What began as a peaceful picket along the perimeter of Watooka House escalated significantly after Vice President Jagdeo and his ministerial team entered the compound:

Breaching Security Lines: Fuelled by outrage over the government’s handling of the M.V. Barima disaster—which claimed over 70 lives—demonstrators pushed past Guyana Police Force barricades and entered the grounds of the Watooka Guest House.

Fuelled by outrage over the government’s handling of the M.V. Barima disaster—which claimed over 70 lives—demonstrators pushed past Guyana Police Force barricades and entered the grounds of the Watooka Guest House. Joint Services Deployment: Ranks from the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) were deployed to reinforce security perimeters and restore order as protesters chanted slogans demanding executive resignations and maritime sector reforms.

Ranks from the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) were deployed to reinforce security perimeters and restore order as protesters chanted slogans demanding executive resignations and maritime sector reforms. Opposition Leader Blocked: Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed, who had previously urged Region 10 residents to stage peaceful demonstrations, attempted to approach Vice President Jagdeo to deliver community representations directly but was intercepted and turned back by security personnel.

[ REGION 10 WATOOKA HOUSE CONFRONTATION ] │ ┌───────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ [ M.V. Barima Disaster Demands ] [ RDC Governance Deadlock ] - Executive accountability & ministerial resignations - September 2025 elections left WIN with 9 seats, APNU 5, PPP/C 3, FMG 1 - Immediate physical salvage of sunken vessel - 9-all tie between WIN and APNU for Regional Chairman - Uncompromised evidence access for international COI - REO failure to reconvene council leaves Region 10 without leadership

The Region 10 RDC Leadership Impasse Explained

Beyond the national grief surrounding the maritime catastrophe, protesters voiced deep frustration over the prolonged political paralysis affecting local government administration in Region Ten following the September 1, 2025 Regional Elections.

The election results transformed the traditional political landscape of the bauxite town:

Party Seats Won We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) 9 A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) 5 People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) 3 Forward Movement Guyana (FMG) 1

When the 18 sworn councillors convened to elect a Regional Chairman, the vote ended in a 9-all deadlock between nominees from Azruddin Mohamed’s WIN party and APNU.

The Regional Executive Officer (REO) suspended the election process, initially claiming the matter would be referred to the Minister of Local Government. However, the Local Government Minister subsequently clarified that she holds no statutory authority to appoint a Regional Chairman and instructed the Clerk of Council to proceed in strict accordance with the law.

Despite repeated demands from WIN councillors for statutory meetings to be reconvened, the REO has failed to call the election vote, leaving Region Ten without a substantive Regional Chairman or Vice Chairman for nearly a year—a delay that residents argue has starved local communities of crucial municipal services and flood relief resources.

Escalating Public Pressure

Tuesday’s breach of security perimeters at Watooka House underscores the volatile intersection between nationwide grief over the M.V. Barima catastrophe and localized dissatisfaction with central government administration in Region Ten.

Demonstrators vowed to maintain public pressure across Demerara and Berbice until structural governance issues are resolved and full executive liability for the maritime disaster is established.