Wednesday, February 19, 2025
HomeNewsPRESIDENT ALI CONDEMNS ATTACK ON GDF, SOLDIERS: ‘WE ARE TAKING THIS VERY...
NewsPolitics

PRESIDENT ALI CONDEMNS ATTACK ON GDF, SOLDIERS: ‘WE ARE TAKING THIS VERY SERIOUSLY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
51

GDF Soldiers Attacked by Venezuelan Gang:

President Irfaan Ali has declared that his government is taking very seriously the violent attack on six Guyana Defense Force (GDF) soldiers by a Venezuelan gang along the Cuyuni River on Monday.

The unprovoked assault has further escalated tensions between Guyana and Venezuela as authorities work to assess the full circumstances surrounding the incident. President Ali assured the nation that firm action would be taken, reinforcing that Guyana’s sovereignty and security are non-negotiable.

The attack comes amid ongoing disputes over the Essequibo region, raising concerns over border security and military preparedness. Officials have confirmed that an investigation is underway, and diplomatic efforts are being pursued to prevent further hostilities.

Tiana Cole has more on this situation.

Previous article
GUYANA GOV’T AND US COMPANY IN TALKS ON POSSIBLE VENTURE IN REFINED FUELS – PRESIDENT ALI
Next article
ELECTION FRAUD TRAIL BEGINS ANEW…PROSECUTION’S FIRST WITNESS TAKES THE STAND, DEFENSE RAISED OBJECTIONS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

COLD CASES UNIT GATHERING NEW EVIDENCE

ENTERPRISE E C D MAN MURDERS OLDER BROTHER DURING DRINKING...