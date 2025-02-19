PRESIDENT ALI CONDEMNS ATTACK ON GDF, SOLDIERS: ‘WE ARE TAKING THIS VERY SERIOUSLY

GDF Soldiers Attacked by Venezuelan Gang:

President Irfaan Ali has declared that his government is taking very seriously the violent attack on six Guyana Defense Force (GDF) soldiers by a Venezuelan gang along the Cuyuni River on Monday.

The unprovoked assault has further escalated tensions between Guyana and Venezuela as authorities work to assess the full circumstances surrounding the incident. President Ali assured the nation that firm action would be taken, reinforcing that Guyana’s sovereignty and security are non-negotiable.

The attack comes amid ongoing disputes over the Essequibo region, raising concerns over border security and military preparedness. Officials have confirmed that an investigation is underway, and diplomatic efforts are being pursued to prevent further hostilities.

Tiana Cole has more on this situation.

