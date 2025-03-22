Saturday, March 22, 2025
VENEZUELA’S AGGRESSION WILL BE DEALT WITH APPROPRIATELY,VP JAGDEO SAYS INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS ARE ENGAGED DAILY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Travis Chase | HGPTV Newsroom

As tensions escalate between Guyana and Venezuela, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has made it clear that the Guyanese state will respond appropriately to any form of aggression, particularly physical aggression.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Vice President Jagdeo emphasized that Guyana will not remain passive while Venezuela attempts to undermine the country’s territorial integrity.

“We will not just sit around and allow Venezuela to trample upon Guyana’s sovereignty,” Jagdeo asserted, reaffirming that while Guyana seeks peaceful resolutions, it will act decisively to defend its borders.

The Vice President reiterated that the border controversy with Venezuela stems from that nation’s rejection of the 1899 Arbitral Award and should be settled through legal and diplomatic channels. In pursuit of this, Guyana has brought the matter before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking a final and binding ruling that affirms its internationally recognized borders.

The issue flared most recently when a Venezuelan warship entered Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), reportedly approached the ExxonMobil-operated Liza Destiny FPSO, and demanded information from its crew. The provocative action prompted strong condemnation from Guyanese officials and international observers.

In the wake of this incident, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro publicly called for a face-to-face meeting with President Irfaan Ali. However, President Ali has rejected the offer, maintaining that any engagement must occur through established international legal processes.

Vice President Jagdeo also assured the public that Guyana’s international partners remain actively engaged and that daily discussions are ongoing to ensure that the country’s sovereignty and national interests are fully protected.

Stay with HGPTV Nightly News for continuing coverage of this developing story.

