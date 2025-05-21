TOSHAO’S SHARE POSITIVE REVIEWS ON ONGOING NTCC, BUT URGES GOV’T TO ADDRESS ISSUES SUCH AS INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT

Toshaus highlights infrastructure, Farming, and Flooding Concerns at NTCC.



by Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Toshaus from various Indigenous communities are urging the government to place greater emphasis on infrastructure development, flood resilience, and sustainable agriculture—as voiced during day sessions of the National Toshaos Council Conference (NTCC).

David Wilson, Tosha of Akawini Village, Region 2, said road connectivity remains a significant setback to advancing economic prospects such as community tourism:

“We want to be linked to other villages through road… so that we could embark more on tourism.”

Wilson noted that while other developments occur in Akawini, roads, and linkages remain unresolved despite repeated requests made at previous NTCC sessions.

Ryan Ambrose, Tosha of Pataraina Village, Region 9, described frequent flooding that washes away roads, bridges, and culverts, severely disrupting access and development:

“Because of the heavy rains, the bridges and culverts tend to wash away. We don’t have a proper road anymore.”

Ambrose also voiced concerns about wild animals destroying farm crops, which has led villagers to adopt savannah farming techniques. He is hopeful that support from the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) will help mitigate these challenges.

Ozaias James, Tosha of Aparetora Village, Region 9, acknowledged that while his community is anticipating progress—including a health post extension—issues remain in education and healthcare delivery in the hinterland:

“We bring to the table what we want to see improve. Not big issues—but they are real for our communities.”

As the NTCC continues, these recurring themes from Indigenous leaders highlight the urgent need for sustained infrastructure investment, environmental adaptation, and community-led development as part of Guyana’s LCDS and broader national policy.

Like this: Like Loading...