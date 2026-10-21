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EDGHILL TOLD BARIMA FIRST RESPONDERS: ‘DON’T POST PHOTOS’

By HGPTV
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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Public Works Minister Juan Edghill reportedly instructed first responders involved in the MV Barima rescue operation not to post photographs from the unfolding disaster because he did not want to “cause a stir in the media.”

That testimony emerged on Day Six of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the deadly sinking, as MARAD pilot trainee Shemar Morrison recounted the chaotic early hours of the search and rescue operation.

Testifying before Commission Counsel Teni Housty, Morrison said Edghill addressed responders during a general briefing and gave two instructions.

According to Morrison, the Minister told them to “be safe” and “don’t post photos, don’t want to cause a stir in the media.”

Morrison, who is certified in first aid and medical care, later joined the rescue operation aboard the pilot vessel Haiama.

He testified that the coordinates for the response were sent to him as a photograph on his cellphone, which he then plotted into the vessel’s Electronic Chart Display and Information System.

As the Haiama headed towards the search area, Morrison described conditions at sea as “a bit rough.”

At around 4:30 a.m., the vessel began encountering signs of the disaster.

Life jackets, iceboxes, gas bottles, food items and other debris were seen floating in the water, forcing the crew to reduce its speed from approximately 24 knots.

The Haiama reached the search coordinates at approximately 4:55 a.m.

Morrison told the Commission that among the first 24 people recovered from the water were MV Barima Captain Kevin Price and First Mate Rondell Roberts.

Roberts, he said, showed no visible physical injuries but was given a blanket because of the risk of hypothermia. Similar assistance was provided to Price.

The Haiama eventually transported 50 survivors to the Pomeroon base by approximately 7:30 a.m., while Roberts remained behind.

But not everyone brought aboard was alive.

Morrison recalled checking one unresponsive person and finding no pulse or breathing.

The operation involved the pilot vessels Haiama and Haiaca, which Morrison said operated approximately one mile apart under the direction of Christopher Bailey. He also testified about connectivity problems encountered during the mission.

Morrison returned to his regular duties two days after the tragedy.

His evidence adds another layer to testimony surrounding the response to the MV Barima disaster, including how information and images from the unfolding tragedy were expected to be handled by those directly involved.

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