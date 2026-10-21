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ALI PUTS DEATH PENALTY LAWS UNDER REVIEW AFTER CHILD KILLING

By HGPTV
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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – The killing of six-year-old Orlando Jaikarran could reignite one of Guyana’s most contentious debates, with President Irfaan Ali revealing that he has tasked the Attorney General with examining the practical elements of laws surrounding extreme punishment.

The move comes amid mounting public outrage over the child’s death and growing calls, particularly on social media, for the death penalty to be implemented in cases involving particularly horrific crimes.

President Ali stopped short of announcing any immediate change in policy, but said extreme punitive measures should be considered where crimes strike at the very core of society.

“We’ve always kept our development and our thoughts within the confines of human rights, but there are some of these things that touches the core of our society,” Ali said.

The President argued that some acts may require a response capable of sending a powerful message that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

He said such measures could help “send a strong signal”, while confirming that the Attorney General has been asked to review the practical aspects of the relevant laws.

The comments follow widespread grief and condemnation over Orlando’s death.

The six-year-old’s decomposed body was discovered in a canal at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, after he was reported missing. His father remains in police custody as investigators continue their probe into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

Several government ministers have joined in condemning the killing.

Education Minister Sonia Parag described Orlando’s death as “senseless and reprehensible,” while Human Services Minister Vindhya Persaud declared that “no child deserves such brutality.”

Local Government Minister Priya Manickchand has also made comments pointing towards the question of capital punishment in response to the case.

Opposition Member of Parliament Amanza Walton-Desir said Orlando deserved the opportunity to grow up and live out his future.

She called for justice to be “swift and sure,” while stressing the need for care, protection and sustained support for the children left behind by the tragedy.

While the criminal investigation continues, Orlando’s death has now pushed the debate beyond the circumstances of one case, raising renewed questions about whether Guyana should once again turn to its most severe form of punishment.

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