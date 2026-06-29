HomeArticlesFGM LEADER URGES OPPOSITION TO AVOID COURT BATTLE OVER GECOM SEATS
ArticlesNewsPARLIAMENTPolitics

FGM LEADER URGES OPPOSITION TO AVOID COURT BATTLE OVER GECOM SEATS

By HGPTV
0
173

HGP Nightly News – Forward Guyana Movement leader Amanza Walton is calling on opposition parties to settle the dispute over their seats on the Guyana Elections Commission through compromise rather than confrontation, warning that continued infighting could demoralise supporters and possibly push the matter into court.

Speaking on Dr. David Hinds’ Politics 101 programme, Walton proposed that the opposition’s three GECOM seats be shared among APNU, WIN and Forward Guyana.

She said the opposition must recognise that the political landscape has changed and avoid treating the appointments as a winner-take-all contest.

“What is within our power is how the opposition utilises this moment for renewal,” Walton said. “APNU gets one, you retain one of the commissioners that were put there by APNU because they have significant institutional memory. WIN gets one. Forward Guyana gets one. And we move on with the business of the people.”

Walton argued that since the opposition is constitutionally limited to three seats on GECOM, regardless of how opposition support is divided in Parliament, a negotiated arrangement would be the most practical path forward.

The debate over GECOM appointments has sharpened amid questions about whether a change in parliamentary opposition leadership gives the new opposition leader the authority to replace sitting commissioners.

Veteran opposition-nominated GECOM Commissioner Vincent Alexander, who also appeared on Politics 101 on June 23, rejected the view that commissioners can be automatically recalled because of a change in opposition leadership.

Alexander said the Constitution protects commissioners from political pressure in order to preserve the integrity of the electoral process. Still, he acknowledged that GECOM’s work has often been affected by partisan deadlock and called for broader reform of the electoral management system.

Walton also addressed her recent exclusion from a parliamentary committee, saying the issue was larger than any personal slight.

“This is not about Amanza being left off of a committee,” she said. “It is for me an indication of the system failing to contemplate that a duly elected representative of the people should be able to sit on a committee.”

She criticised those who celebrated the exclusion of some lawmakers, arguing that when elected representatives are restricted, the citizens who voted for them also lose influence.

“Because we confuse parliament with personalities, we are missing the point that we keep losing our power,” Walton said.

Walton also raised concern about changes to parliamentary oversight, including the decision for the Economic Services Committee to meet quarterly instead of monthly. She said the reduced schedule points to a government that is “afraid of scrutiny.”

The FGM leader said the party remains committed to its ballot access case before the Caribbean Court of Justice. The case was filed after the group was excluded from the election ballot last year.

Walton said that despite the cost of the legal challenge, the case remains important to opening Guyana’s political system and breaking what she described as the recurring cycle of traditional two-party politics.

Previous article
GOVERNMENT SAYS WALES GAS-TO-ENERGY PROJECT READY FOR DECEMBER
Next article
DUNCAN URGES FORENSIC PROBE INTO DEATH OF 16-YEAR-OLD ALTAF KING
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID