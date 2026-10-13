DPP DEFENDS MURDER CHARGES AGAINST THREE T&HD EMPLOYEES IN MV BARIMA CASE

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is standing by its decision to pursue murder charges against three Transport and Harbours Department employees in connection with the deadly MV Barima tragedy.

Captain Kevin Price, Chief Mate Rondell Dwayne Roberts and Goods Superintendent Delon Granderson were jointly charged with murder following legal advice from DPP Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC.

The DPP’s Office says the decision followed an assessment of the available evidence and the legal principles applicable to the case.

According to the DPP, the advice was also informed by case law from the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth jurisdictions, decisions from the European Court of Human Rights and public policy considerations.

The three men first appeared before Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on July 28. They were not required to plead to the indictable charges and were remanded to prison.

The matter was subsequently transferred to the Charity Magistrate’s Court. Police allege that the three men are criminally responsible for the deaths of passengers aboard the MV Barima, which capsized on July 18 approximately 9.3 nautical miles off Devonshire Castle on the Essequibo Coast.

The vessel had departed the Transport and Harbours Department’s Kingston Goods Wharf in Georgetown at approximately 3:15 p.m. on its scheduled journey to Port Kaituma, Region One.

The charges remain allegations, and the three men are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.