Promoting & Preserving The Indigenous Culture: Rupununi Music Arts & Festival Returns to Manari Ranch October 16–18

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

MANARI RANCH, CENTRAL RUPUNUNI — Against the sweeping backdrop of the Kanuku Mountains and the open grasslands of Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), Manari Ranch is set to come alive with the rhythm of folk music, indigenous craft, live workshops, and cross-border creative collaborations as the 2026 Rupununi Music & Arts Festival takes center stage from Friday, October 16, to Sunday, October 18, 2026.

The three-day open-air cultural gathering brings together indigenous storytellers, coastal musicians, international headline acts, and regional artisans for an immersive celebration designed to reconnect patrons with nature and ancestral heritage.

Speaking with HGP Nightly News, Festival Director, creole rock musician, and folklorist Gavin Mendonca explained that this year’s festival serves as both a creative incubator for emerging hinterland performers and a vital instrument for preserving Guyana’s indigenous traditions for future generations.

Back to the Roots: Bonfires, Workshops, and Communal Art

The festival’s format blends musical performance with hands-on cultural education and community living:

Immersive Festival Grounds: Campers and visitors at Manari Ranch will engage in daytime cultural workshops, visual arts exhibitions, traditional dances, and interactive acoustic sessions.

Campers and visitors at Manari Ranch will engage in daytime cultural workshops, visual arts exhibitions, traditional dances, and interactive acoustic sessions. Nightly Savannah Bonfires: Each evening’s proceedings culminate in a massive communal bonfire, creating a shared storytelling space that unites coastal visitors, hinterland residents, and international travelers.

Each evening’s proceedings culminate in a massive communal bonfire, creating a shared storytelling space that unites coastal visitors, hinterland residents, and international travelers. Preserving Living Heritage: Mendonca underscored that keeping folk music and indigenous performance alive is essential for instilling pride in younger generations and sharing Guyana’s rich stories on the global stage.

“The festival is rooted in Indigenous culture, community, and bringing humans in one space. We dance, we do workshops, and we have a big bonfire every night, and it is just about bringing people together back to roots,” Mendonca shared.

Cross-Border Headliners and Star-Studded Showcase

The 2026 artistic lineup features a blend of cross-border collaborations, hinterland ensembles, and seasoned coastal performers:

International Headliner from Brazil: Roraima-based Brazilian outfit Kruviana Band will headline the main stage, highlighting the cross-border cultural synergy between northern Brazil and the Rupununi savannahs.

Roraima-based Brazilian outfit will headline the main stage, highlighting the cross-border cultural synergy between northern Brazil and the Rupununi savannahs. Hinterland Cultural Ensembles: Regional talent includes Maiqui dos Teclados hailing from Chenapau, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), alongside traditional indigenous performances by the Rupertee Cultural Group and the Surama Cultural Group .

Regional talent includes hailing from Chenapau, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), alongside traditional indigenous performances by the and the . Creole Rock Meets Buxton Drumming: Mendonca, who leads the Buxton Fusion ensemble, will take the stage alongside master drummer Marlon “Chucky” Adams , performing dynamic folk-rock interpretations of traditional Guyanese standards such as “Itanamei” and “A Norah Darling”.

Mendonca, who leads the Buxton Fusion ensemble, will take the stage alongside master drummer , performing dynamic folk-rock interpretations of traditional Guyanese standards such as “Itanamei” and “A Norah Darling”. Featured Guyanese Performers: The three-day schedule also features performances by Christian Sobers, The Rupununi Wildfire Group, Rachel Davis, and Charlie De Freitas, among other regional vocalists and instrumentalists.

Sustaining Guyana’s Living Story

As preparations conclude across the Central Rupununi ahead of Friday’s opening ceremonies, organizers emphasized that the true impact of the gathering extends well past the final acoustic chords on October 18:

Cultural Resilience: The festival reinforces that oral storytelling, folklore, and indigenous languages remain durable expressions of national identity.

The festival reinforces that oral storytelling, folklore, and indigenous languages remain durable expressions of national identity. Community-Led Eco-Tourism: Staging the annual showcase directly benefits regional hospitality operators, guides, and craft-makers across Region Nine, modeling sustainable, community-centered creative tourism.

When the curtain falls on Sunday evening, the festival will leave behind a renewed reminder of the power of the arts to unite diverse communities while safeguarding the unique heritage that defines the Guyanese experience.