HomeNewsPromoting & Preserving The Indigenous Culture: Rupununi Music Arts & Festival Returns...
News

Promoting & Preserving The Indigenous Culture: Rupununi Music Arts & Festival Returns to Manari Ranch October 16–18

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
27

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

MANARI RANCH, CENTRAL RUPUNUNI — Against the sweeping backdrop of the Kanuku Mountains and the open grasslands of Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), Manari Ranch is set to come alive with the rhythm of folk music, indigenous craft, live workshops, and cross-border creative collaborations as the 2026 Rupununi Music & Arts Festival takes center stage from Friday, October 16, to Sunday, October 18, 2026.

The three-day open-air cultural gathering brings together indigenous storytellers, coastal musicians, international headline acts, and regional artisans for an immersive celebration designed to reconnect patrons with nature and ancestral heritage.

Speaking with HGP Nightly News, Festival Director, creole rock musician, and folklorist Gavin Mendonca explained that this year’s festival serves as both a creative incubator for emerging hinterland performers and a vital instrument for preserving Guyana’s indigenous traditions for future generations.

Back to the Roots: Bonfires, Workshops, and Communal Art

The festival’s format blends musical performance with hands-on cultural education and community living:

  • Immersive Festival Grounds: Campers and visitors at Manari Ranch will engage in daytime cultural workshops, visual arts exhibitions, traditional dances, and interactive acoustic sessions.
  • Nightly Savannah Bonfires: Each evening’s proceedings culminate in a massive communal bonfire, creating a shared storytelling space that unites coastal visitors, hinterland residents, and international travelers.
  • Preserving Living Heritage: Mendonca underscored that keeping folk music and indigenous performance alive is essential for instilling pride in younger generations and sharing Guyana’s rich stories on the global stage.

“The festival is rooted in Indigenous culture, community, and bringing humans in one space. We dance, we do workshops, and we have a big bonfire every night, and it is just about bringing people together back to roots,” Mendonca shared.

Cross-Border Headliners and Star-Studded Showcase

The 2026 artistic lineup features a blend of cross-border collaborations, hinterland ensembles, and seasoned coastal performers:

  • International Headliner from Brazil: Roraima-based Brazilian outfit Kruviana Band will headline the main stage, highlighting the cross-border cultural synergy between northern Brazil and the Rupununi savannahs.
  • Hinterland Cultural Ensembles: Regional talent includes Maiqui dos Teclados hailing from Chenapau, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), alongside traditional indigenous performances by the Rupertee Cultural Group and the Surama Cultural Group.
  • Creole Rock Meets Buxton Drumming: Mendonca, who leads the Buxton Fusion ensemble, will take the stage alongside master drummer Marlon “Chucky” Adams, performing dynamic folk-rock interpretations of traditional Guyanese standards such as “Itanamei” and “A Norah Darling”.
  • Featured Guyanese Performers: The three-day schedule also features performances by Christian Sobers, The Rupununi Wildfire Group, Rachel Davis, and Charlie De Freitas, among other regional vocalists and instrumentalists.

Sustaining Guyana’s Living Story

As preparations conclude across the Central Rupununi ahead of Friday’s opening ceremonies, organizers emphasized that the true impact of the gathering extends well past the final acoustic chords on October 18:

  • Cultural Resilience: The festival reinforces that oral storytelling, folklore, and indigenous languages remain durable expressions of national identity.
  • Community-Led Eco-Tourism: Staging the annual showcase directly benefits regional hospitality operators, guides, and craft-makers across Region Nine, modeling sustainable, community-centered creative tourism.

When the curtain falls on Sunday evening, the festival will leave behind a renewed reminder of the power of the arts to unite diverse communities while safeguarding the unique heritage that defines the Guyanese experience.

Previous article
Buxton Sage, Independence Visionary, And Guyanese Statesman, Eusi Kwayanna Dies At 101
Next article
DPP DEFENDS MURDER CHARGES AGAINST THREE T&HD EMPLOYEES IN MV BARIMA CASE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID