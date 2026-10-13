FATHER LEADS POLICE TO BUSHY AREA AFTER NEWBORN’S REMAINS VANISH

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – A search for the remains of a newborn has shifted from a family’s backyard on the East Coast Demerara to a bushy area at Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, after the child’s father reportedly changed his account of where the baby was laid to rest.

Police began investigating Monday night after a relative called 911 and raised concerns about the whereabouts of the newborn’s remains.

HGP Nightly News understands that the 39-year-old mother gave birth at her Non Pareil home on October 8. She was subsequently transported to the Enmore Regional Hospital, where she was reportedly informed that her baby had died.

The woman told investigators that she requested to see the child but was not permitted to do so. She alleged that the baby’s remains were instead handed to the father in a box.

After she was discharged, the father allegedly told her that he had buried the newborn in their backyard and pointed out an area near a tyre.

However, after becoming suspicious, the mother reportedly began demanding answers about the purported burial. Police later visited the property and excavated the location identified as the burial site to a depth of more than four feet, but no remains were found.

During questioning, the father reportedly admitted that his initial account was false. He allegedly told investigators that after collecting the newborn’s remains from the hospital, he transported them to Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, and disposed of them in a bushy area near a trench.

The man subsequently accompanied investigators to the location, where a search was launched to recover the remains.

Police are also investigating an allegation that the father threatened to kill the mother if she told relatives about what she believed at the time was the backyard burial.

Investigations are ongoing.