Tuesday, December 16, 2025
HomeNewsDOUBLE DAY HOTEL OWNER MOVES TO COURT, SAYS THE STATE STILL PREVENTS...
News

DOUBLE DAY HOTEL OWNER MOVES TO COURT, SAYS THE STATE STILL PREVENTS HIM FROM TRAVELING

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
388

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

The owner of the Double Day Hotel, who was arrested earlier this year in connection with the controversial death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, has moved to the High Court, arguing that the state continues to subject him to unlawful and unfair treatment by preventing him from leaving Guyana.

Hotel proprietor Bhojnarine Bhola has filed a constitutional challenge contesting what his legal team describes as an illegal and ongoing restriction on his freedom of movement, despite police statements indicating there is no evidence of foul play in the child’s death.

The High Court application, filed on December 5, is being mounted by People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Member of Parliament Sanjeev Datadin, along with attorneys Khalif Gobin and Mohanie Anganoo. The case names Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken and Attorney General Anil Nandlall as respondents.

According to the filings, Bhola remains subject to a de facto travel ban imposed by the Guyana Police Force, despite not having been charged with any offence. His attorneys argue that no lawful stop order or judicial directive exists to justify the continued restriction.

The court documents trace the matter back to April, when Adriana Younge was reported missing and later discovered dead in the swimming pool of the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen, Essequibo Coast. Bhola was detained for several days and initially booked on a murder allegation, but was never formally charged.

Subsequently, investigators publicly stated that the child’s death appeared consistent with drowning. However, the final findings of a second autopsy have not yet been made public.

Despite those statements, Bhola’s legal team contends that his release was conditioned on remaining within Guyana’s jurisdiction, a condition they argue has persisted unlawfully for months. They maintain that the restriction violates constitutional protections, amounts to punishment without charge, and is inconsistent with the presumption of innocence.

The application also highlights Bhola’s cooperation with investigators, including the voluntary submission of DNA samples and compliance with all police requests.

In outlining the broader impact of the case, the filing notes that Bhola’s hotel, private residence, and vehicles were destroyed by fire during public unrest following the child’s death, leaving him displaced and financially devastated.

Additionally, the court was told that Bhola has been unable to travel to Canada to visit his terminally ill father, despite making repeated written requests to authorities seeking confirmation that any travel restriction had been lifted.

The legal team is asking the court to order the immediate removal of any stop order, watchlist entry, or administrative barrier preventing Bhola from travelling freely, and to affirm his constitutional right to freedom of movement in the absence of criminal charges.

The matter adds to ongoing public debate surrounding the handling of the Adriana Younge case and raises broader questions about due process, proportionality, and state accountability.

Previous article
CASH TRANSFERS NOT A QUICK FIX TO CURRENT ECONOMIC WOES, CITIZENS MUST NOT HEAVILY RELY ON SUCH TRANSFERS – NORTON
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GOV’T REPORTEDLY SEEKING TO PHASE OUT RIVER MINING

FORMER TRADE UNIONIST MOVES TO CCJ TO OVERTURN LIFE SENTENCES FOR...