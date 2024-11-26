DDL UNVEILS $US20M DAIRY FARM PROJECT, TO PRODUCE FIRST MILK BY THIRD QUARTER OF 2025

Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) is on track to establish the Caribbean’s first-ever US$20 million dairy farm, which is set to be fully operational by the end of 2025. The innovative project aims to revolutionize the region’s dairy industry by boosting local production and reducing dependency on imports.

Tiana Cole provides more details on the development of this state-of-the-art facility, its anticipated impact on the local economy, and how it aligns with DDL’s vision for sustainable agricultural growth.

Like this: Like Loading...