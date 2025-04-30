CIVILIAN BLAMED FOR INACCURATE POLICE REPORT IN ADRIANA CASE, LOOTERS WILL BE PROSECUTED- PRESIDENT

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

President Ali Blames Civilian Error for False Hotel Exit Claim as Nation Reels from Adriana Younge’s Death

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – President Irfaan Ali, during a press briefing at State House on Monday evening, addressed the nationwide unrest that erupted following the autopsy findings on 11-year-old Adriana Younge, whose death was ruled a drowning. Protests, road blockages, looting, and fires were reported in multiple regions.

At the center of public outrage is the initial false police report, which claimed that Adriana had exited the Double Day Hotel in a car. President Ali revealed that the inaccurate information originated from a civilian employee stationed at a police control center.

“There was a civilian who was working… who would have been the one who provided the information that was inaccurate,” President Ali stated.

The president called for calm and respect for the rule of law, stressing that all individuals involved in vandalism, looting, and destruction will be prosecuted. The Guyana Police Force is reportedly reviewing video and photo evidence to identify those involved.

“There’s a lot of images already captured of persons who are creating destruction along the roadways, public and private property, and those persons will be prosecuted,” he asserted.

In response to the tragedy and its fallout, President Ali also pledged a comprehensive review of national laws, security protocols, and surveillance systems, particularly in public spaces like pools and hotels.

“It is very clear to me as president that the events surrounding this entire sad situation is definitely a point of examination and re-examination of a number of things,” Ali said.

This comes as public trust in law enforcement and government transparency continues to wane following revelations of misinformation and the visible absence of timely intervention in the child’s disappearance.

