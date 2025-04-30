Thursday, May 1, 2025
HomeNewsCIVILIAN BLAMED FOR INACCURATE POLICE REPORT IN ADRIANA CASE, LOOTERS WILL BE...
NewsPolitics

CIVILIAN BLAMED FOR INACCURATE POLICE REPORT IN ADRIANA CASE, LOOTERS WILL BE PROSECUTED- PRESIDENT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
2966

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

President Ali Blames Civilian Error for False Hotel Exit Claim as Nation Reels from Adriana Younge’s Death

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – President Irfaan Ali, during a press briefing at State House on Monday evening, addressed the nationwide unrest that erupted following the autopsy findings on 11-year-old Adriana Younge, whose death was ruled a drowning. Protests, road blockages, looting, and fires were reported in multiple regions.

At the center of public outrage is the initial false police report, which claimed that Adriana had exited the Double Day Hotel in a car. President Ali revealed that the inaccurate information originated from a civilian employee stationed at a police control center.

“There was a civilian who was working… who would have been the one who provided the information that was inaccurate,” President Ali stated.

The president called for calm and respect for the rule of law, stressing that all individuals involved in vandalism, looting, and destruction will be prosecuted. The Guyana Police Force is reportedly reviewing video and photo evidence to identify those involved.

“There’s a lot of images already captured of persons who are creating destruction along the roadways, public and private property, and those persons will be prosecuted,” he asserted.

In response to the tragedy and its fallout, President Ali also pledged a comprehensive review of national laws, security protocols, and surveillance systems, particularly in public spaces like pools and hotels.

“It is very clear to me as president that the events surrounding this entire sad situation is definitely a point of examination and re-examination of a number of things,” Ali said.

This comes as public trust in law enforcement and government transparency continues to wane following revelations of misinformation and the visible absence of timely intervention in the child’s disappearance.

Previous article
CURFEW IMPOSED AS UNREST FOLLOWS ADRIANA YOUNGE AUTOPSY FINDINGS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

RADIO HOST DONATES $100,000 TO GPHC FOR NURSE’S WEEK

SHELL SERVICE STATION RE OPENS IN MAHAICA