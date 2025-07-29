CRACKDOWN ON CORRUPTION: DEP. COMMISSIONER VOWS “ZERO TOLERANCE” FOR DIRTY COPS

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — July 29, 2025 – As public skepticism continues to shadow the integrity of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), one of its top brass has made a bold declaration: corruption will not be tolerated, no matter who is involved.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) Ravindradat Budhram, speaking on the “Safeguarding Our Nation” programme this week, addressed growing concerns over police misconduct and reaffirmed the Force’s hardline position against rogue officers.

“I understand the public’s view of corruption in the Force,” Budhram acknowledged. “But while there are some rogue elements, the majority of our officers are good and are here to serve.”

His comments come amid a string of recent incidents that have put the GPF under renewed scrutiny. Just this month, a police officer was arrested on the East Bank with narcotics in his possession. Days later, another was detained on the East Coast for allegedly carrying an illegal firearm. Both officers are now before the courts.

Budhram said such cases are not ignored or brushed aside, but investigated thoroughly. “Our Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) would investigate and after advice is sought, action will be taken,” he explained.

This public defense of the GPF comes at a critical time. Guyana has seen a rapid increase in international attention due to its booming oil industry, which has brought a surge of investment, tourism, and migration.



With this growth, however, comes increased demand for public safety and institutional accountability. Transparency International has consistently flagged corruption as a problem in Guyana’s public institutions, including law enforcement.

To address internal weaknesses, Budhram said the Force has ramped up its investment in training programmes that emphasize ethical policing. Recruits and seasoned officers alike undergo continuous sessions on professionalism, accountability, and citizens’ rights.

Still, for many members of the public, trust remains fragile. Social media is often flooded with complaints about alleged police shakedowns, abuse of power, and selective enforcement. In response, civil society groups have pushed for more independent oversight of police operations.

Yet Budhram insists the Force is serious about cleaning house. “At no time at all will the Force tolerate misconduct and turn a blind eye on them,” he said. “Our main focus and aim is to have a zero-tolerance on misconduct. We are working to build a professional Force.”

Whether those efforts will be enough to rebuild public confidence remains to be seen. For many citizens, justice and reform can’t come fast enough.

