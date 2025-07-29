POLICE FORCE ROLLS OUT CRIME AND CRASH REPORTING TOOL TO FIGHT CHAOS ON GUYANA’S ROADS

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — What if you could save a life with just a few taps on your phone? That’s the promise behind the Guyana Police Force’s latest move—a bold leap into digital policing with the launch of the Secure Eye app, a real-time reporting tool that could finally crack down on crime and road carnage.

Unveiled at the 2025 National Road Safety Stakeholder Forum, the app connects directly to the police command centre and regional stations, allowing anyone with a smartphone to report criminal activity or road accidents within seconds.

Officials say the app was developed over the past two years to answer one of Guyana’s most pressing safety concerns: deadly delays in reporting incidents. With roads growing more dangerous and emergency responses often slowed by confusion or miscommunication, Secure Eye aims to change that—fast.

“Every year, too many Guyanese die on the road—some of them because help didn’t get there in time,” said Ministry of Home Affairs analyst Priya Seepaul, who helped lead the initiative. “We’re talking about lives that could have been saved with just a faster call for help.”

Secure Eye doesn’t just let you report an incident—it sends your exact GPS location straight to police, cutting down on guesswork and wasted time. In a country where many people don’t always know who to call or what to do during an emergency, this could be the difference between life and death.

But this isn’t just about road accidents. The app is also meant to tackle petty crimes, violent attacks, and other situations that require quick police action. And it’s being rolled out at a time when Guyanese are increasingly frustrated with what they see as a lack of timely intervention by law enforcement.

“What if you could do more than post a video of a crash or robbery on Facebook?” Seepaul asked. “What if you could be the reason someone survives it?”

While police have praised the public’s growing use of mobile technology, they’ve also issued a firm warning: Secure Eye is not a toy. Anyone caught misusing it or submitting fake reports will face legal consequences.

Still, the Police Force is optimistic. With Guyana’s population on the rise, roadways getting busier, and security challenges evolving, Secure Eye could be the upgrade local policing desperately needs.

Whether the public embraces it—or abuses it—remains to be seen. But for now, the message is clear: in the fight against crime and chaos, every second counts.

