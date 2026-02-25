“CORRUPTION SURVIVES WHERE SUPERVISION IS WEAK” – MINISTER OF HOME AFFAIRS

HGP Nightly News – The Guyana Police Force’s Inspectors’ Conference opened today not with ceremony, but with a stark reality check. Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond delivered a resolute address to the ranks, making absolutely clear that the burden of transforming policing in 2026 rests squarely on their shoulders, and that failure is not an option.

“You serve at a defining moment in our nation’s history,” the Minister told the assembled Inspectors. “Guyana is transforming rapidly, and security must keep pace. Reform will not succeed because we announce it. Reform will succeed because supervision becomes stronger, more consistent, and more accountable.”

The two-day conference, held under the theme “Modern Policing for a Modern Nation: Integrating Technology, Innovation, and Leadership to Strengthen Public Safety and Trust,” was described by Walrond as “not ceremonial… not routine,” but “operational.” The distinction was deliberate and pointed: this was not a gathering for speeches and photographs, but a working session to drive change.

She invoked President Dr Irfaan Ali’s Eight Pillars for transforming the Force, pillars covering justice system integration, digital policing, and community partnerships, and warned that these are not “conference themes or documents for shelves.”

“Their success depends entirely on execution at the station level,” she said. “These pillars will advance or stall based on the quality of your supervision.” The Minister laid out in precise terms what supervision means in practice. Inspectors determine the standards. They ensure that case files leaving stations are complete, accurate, and court-ready. They ensure that technology is used with discipline and accountability.

They ensure that traffic and border enforcement remains consistent, impartial, and firm, every single time. In 2026, Walrond warned, the GPF can no longer operate reactively. Growth brings heightened risks, and weak enforcement creates openings for organised crime. The equation is simple: poor supervision invites disaster.

“In 2026, your leadership must be visible, measurable, and consistent,” she declared. “Investment in this Force is justified not by resources provided, but when crime declines, response times improve, and public confidence strengthens.” She reached back to Standing Order No. 6, reminding Inspectors of their statutory duty.

“It is not ceremonial language. It defines your authority and your duty. If enforced consistently, discipline strengthens, performance improves, and public confidence grows.” Then came the warning that landed hardest.” Corruption is not a minor breach; it is a national security threat,” Walrond stated unequivocally.

“Corruption survives where supervision is weak.”

The message was unmistakable: Inspectors who tolerate corruption, who look the other way, who fail to enforce standards, are not just failing in their duties, they are actively endangering the nation.

She also issued a stern reminder about the treatment of vulnerable groups, an area where public trust is most fragile. “A Force that fails the vulnerable cannot build trust. Domestic violence and sexual offences must be treated urgently, with victims treated with dignity.”

