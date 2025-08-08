COMMISSIONER HICKEN PRAISES PROMOTED OFFICERS – URGES THEM TO LEAD WITH HONOUR AND INTEGRITY

In a heartfelt message that struck both pride and inspiration, Commissioner of Police Mr. Clifton Hicken extended warm congratulations to the ranks of the Guyana Police Force who recently earned promotions under the directive of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“These promotions are the result of your hard work, discipline, and consistent professionalism,” the Commissioner declared, describing the advancement as not only a step up in leadership but also a well-earned reward for years of sacrifice and service.

The promotions were awarded based on clearly defined and transparent criteria set by the President, as part of his vision for a modern, professional, and responsive police force—one that is technologically equipped, well-resourced, and firmly grounded in accountability, meritocracy, and service excellence.

But beyond filling critical vacancies, the Commissioner stressed that this was a recognition of the human side of policing: the long hours, the missed family moments, and the daily risks officers face to keep communities safe. With their new roles, promoted officers will also enjoy improved remuneration, offering greater financial stability in line with their added responsibilities.

“As you take on these roles,” Mr. Hicken urged, “lead and engage with the public with humility, integrity, and the utmost professionalism. Embody the values of honour, service, discipline, and respect for the rule of law.”

In a personal touch, he also addressed those who were not promoted this time, encouraging them not to lose heart. “Your opportunity for advancement will come,” he assured, reminding them that every rank—whether newly promoted or patiently waiting—forms part of the collective strength of the Force.

Quoting leadership expert John C. Maxwell, the Commissioner left officers with a guiding principle: “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.”

For Mr. Hicken, this moment was not just about promotions—it was about reinforcing the unity and shared commitment that keep the Guyana Police Force moving forward.

Like this: Like Loading...