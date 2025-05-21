COME CLEAN ON THE ADRIANA YOUNGE’S CASE, WPA URGES THE PPP/C GOVERNMEN

WPA Accuses Government of Cover-Up in Adriana Young’s Death, Urges Transparency and Justice

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) is calling on the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) Government to “come clean” regarding the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of 11-year-old Adriana Young, alleging that both the Government and the Guyana Police Force are withholding critical information.

During a press conference on Monday, WPA Executive Member Dr. David Hinds stated that, given the vast security and intelligence resources available to the state, it is “almost impossible” that authorities are unaware of what truly transpired at the Double Day Hotel on April 23, 2025.

“The powers that be are clearly protecting the guilty person or persons,” Dr. Hinds declared. “The single-minded rush to rely on the autopsy findings only heightens the belief that the government is scripting a premature closure to the case.”

Adriana was reported missing on the evening of April 23 after accompanying family members to the hotel. Her lifeless body was discovered the following morning floating in the hotel pool — the exact location that had been searched by relatives and hotel staff just hours before.

The case has triggered widespread public outrage and demands for an independent investigation. Calls have mounted for the Government to request assistance from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), a request President Irfaan Ali has already declined. Instead, the Government has procured the services of a retired Canadian investigator, whose appointment has been rejected by Adriana’s family, citing concerns over credibility and independence.

“Something is not right,” said Dr. Hinds. “The Government’s legitimacy irreparably suffers if it continues down this path.”

The WPA has now joined other opposition leaders and civil society groups in calling for justice, transparency, and a halt to any attempt to close the investigation prematurely.

“WPA salutes Adriana’s family for refusing to accept a cover-up. Their pursuit of a second autopsy overseas is a courageous act in the face of state pressure.”

The political party concluded its statement by emphasizing that the country’s stability hangs in the balance and that restoring public trust requires full disclosure and independent scrutiny of the case.

