Thursday, February 5, 2026
HomeArticlesRAMSON JR. DEFENDS SUPPORT FOR ARTS AND SPORTS, CITES MILLIONS IN DIRECT...
ArticlesBUDGET 2026FINANCENewsPARLIAMENTPolitics

RAMSON JR. DEFENDS SUPPORT FOR ARTS AND SPORTS, CITES MILLIONS IN DIRECT GRANTS AND FACILITY INVESTMENTS

By HGPTV
0
79

HGP Nightly News – Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., has defended the government’s record of investment in the creative and sporting sectors, responding to opposition critiques that the 2026 budget neglects these areas.

The Minister’s remarks followed a presentation by WIN MP Odessa Primus, who argued that a reduced budget allocation and a lack of structural support amounted to promoting “poverty” for artists and failing the nation’s youth. In rebuttal, Minister Ramson Jr. stated that numerous concrete initiatives have been implemented over the past five years to provide direct support.

“A budget is more than just a headline number; it’s about the programs it funds and the people it reaches,” the Minister stated, indirectly addressing the opposition’s focus on the allocation total. He pointed to the Cultural and Creative Industry Grant launched in 2021 as a key example, through which $120 million was distributed to hundreds of individuals working in film, fashion, music, literature, and digital media.

On sports, Ramson Jr. highlighted substantial investments in facility development and direct support for athletes’ training and international competition participation.

Looking forward, the Minister signaled upcoming legislative action, noting that amendments to the National Trust Act have been completed. “That Bill is now ready, and it will now help us with the preservation of our culture and our heritage,” he stated, directly engaging with the opposition’s call for better mechanisms to honor and preserve Guyana’s cultural legacy.

The exchange underscores a fundamental debate in the budget proceedings: whether fiscal success is measured by the scale of a ministry’s headline allocation or by the specific, direct programs it delivers to beneficiaries within the sector.

Previous article
MP PRIMUS SAYS $6B ALLOCATION IS “POVERTY” LEVEL FUNDING FOR CULTURE AND YOUTH AND SPORT
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

ELECTIONS UNDER ATTACK? GECOM SOUNDS ALARM ON FAKE NEWS THREAT

AG NANDLALL CRACKS WHIP: BANKS MUST END ‘STONE AGE’ SERVICE