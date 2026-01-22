Thursday, January 22, 2026
HOUSE SPEAKER BUCKLES UNDER POLITICAL PRESSURE, DATE ANNOUNCED FOR ELECTION OF OPPOSITION LEADER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

After months of political stalemate and growing diplomatic scrutiny, Manzoor Nadir, Speaker of the National Assembly, has announced that a meeting of non-governmental Members of Parliament will be convened to elect a Leader of the Opposition.

The meeting is scheduled for the same day the Government is set to present its 2026 National Budget, bringing a sudden shift to a process that has remained stalled since the opening of the 13th Parliament on November 3, 2025.

The announcement came only hours after Azruddin Mohamed, Leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, along with other opposition figures, appeared at the Parliament Building demanding clarity on the prolonged delay in facilitating the constitutional process.

For weeks, the opposition—particularly WIN—has accused the Speaker of frustrating democratic norms by failing to convene the meeting required under Article 184 of the Constitution for the election of a Leader of the Opposition.

Addressing the issue publicly for the first time, Nadir described himself as the subject of what he termed relentless and “vile aspersions,” largely from WIN and its supporters. He rejected accusations of constitutional obstruction and framed the controversy as a politically motivated campaign against his office.

The Speaker then turned his criticism toward members of the diplomatic community who have publicly commented on the impasse. Responding to remarks by Nicole Theriot, the United States Ambassador to Guyana, who had stressed that a functioning democracy requires a duly elected Opposition Leader, Nadir dismissed the premise and questioned the appropriateness of such interventions.

He also directed sharp criticism at Sébastien Sigouin, the Canadian High Commissioner, who had urged adherence to democratic principles, good governance, and the rule of law.

Despite the Speaker’s objections, diplomatic missions have continued to express concern that the absence of a formally elected Opposition Leader undermines parliamentary oversight and weakens democratic accountability.

Mohamed, who is currently subject to United States sanctions and is before the local courts in connection with an extradition request, commands a decisive majority on the opposition benches. WIN controls 16 of the 29 opposition seats, positioning him as the presumptive candidate for the post once the vote is held.

The meeting is expected to bring an end to months of uncertainty, though the Speaker’s remarks have further heightened political tensions and raised questions about the evolving relationship between Guyana’s parliamentary leadership and its international partners.

