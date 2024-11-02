CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE BUT EARLY DETECTION IS PARAMOUNT – COLON CANCER SURVIVOR

Judy Bayley, a 69-year-old Stage 3 colon cancer survivor, diagnosed in 2020, shares her powerful and inspiring journey of hope and determination. Her story is a testament to the strength and resilience required to overcome such a challenging diagnosis. Kerese Gonsalves brings us more on Bayley’s journey and the lessons of courage and perseverance she imparts.
