Friday, February 14, 2025
HomeNews‘CAMPBELL STANDS IN THE WAY OF THE PPP/C’S UNCHECKED GREED’, AFC CONDEMNS...
NewsPolitics

‘CAMPBELL STANDS IN THE WAY OF THE PPP/C’S UNCHECKED GREED’, AFC CONDEMNS INCESSANT ATTACKS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
407

AFC Defends Dr. Terrence Campbell Against Political Attacks:

The Alliance For Change (AFC) has strongly condemned what it describes as vile attacks on Dr. Terrence Campbell, claiming that the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has targeted him because he stands in the way of their unchecked greed. The AFC maintains that Campbell’s advocacy for transparency and accountability has made him a political target but insists that such attacks will not silence opposition voices.

Travis Chase has more on this political clash.

Previous article
GECOM OPENS APPLICATIONS FOR POLLING DAY STAFF, ELECTION DATE YET TO BE ANNOUNCED
Next article
91-YEAR-OLD MAN HOMELESS FOLLOWING A FIRE AT HIS DURBAN STREET HOME
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

FORMER MURDER ACCUSED LOSES WRONGFUL IMPRISONMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST STATE

CUTTING EDGE TRAINING FOR PROSECUTORS