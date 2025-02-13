‘CAMPBELL STANDS IN THE WAY OF THE PPP/C’S UNCHECKED GREED’, AFC CONDEMNS INCESSANT ATTACKS

AFC Defends Dr. Terrence Campbell Against Political Attacks:

The Alliance For Change (AFC) has strongly condemned what it describes as vile attacks on Dr. Terrence Campbell, claiming that the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has targeted him because he stands in the way of their unchecked greed. The AFC maintains that Campbell’s advocacy for transparency and accountability has made him a political target but insists that such attacks will not silence opposition voices.

Travis Chase has more on this political clash.

