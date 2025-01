Senior Policeman Fraud Charges Guyana:

A senior policeman, already facing more than 200 criminal fraud-related charges, has moved to the High Court once again—this time to challenge a disciplinary tribunal that he claims was set up to have him dismissed from the Guyana Police Force. He is seeking to have the tribunal quashed, alleging unfair treatment.

Travis Chase has more details on this legal battle.

