BROOMES EMBRACES DR CAMPBELL’S CALL FOR GRAND COALITION.

Broomes Backs Dr. Campbell’s Call for Grand Coalition to Challenge PPP/C

By| Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Dr. Simona Broomes, leader of the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP), has formally endorsed a call by APNU Member of Parliament Dr. Terrence Campbell for a grand political coalition aimed at unseating the incumbent People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration.

In an exclusive interview with Nightly News, Broomes—a former government minister under the previous APNU+AFC administration—emphasized that modern Guyanese history demonstrates that a unified front is the most effective mechanism to challenge the ruling party.

Learning from Historical Coalition Models

Broomes noted that the concept of diverse political forces pooling their resources is deeply rooted in Guyana’s electoral history, pointing to the alliances formed during the 2011 and 2015 cycles. She noted that these historical precedents offer a roadmap for how a future partnership could operate with greater transparency.

“History will show that it was always a coming together of different parties and individuals to tackle the PPP government,” Broomes stated. “There’s evidence that you can learn from and really build on to have a stronger, more open, and transparent government in the form of a coalition.”

The ALP leader insisted that while individual parties must retain their unique political identities, their overarching focus must be centered on cohesive, stable governance that addresses national needs rather than partisan friction.

The Current Parliamentary Dynamic

The push for a new alliance follows the dramatic shifting of lines in the aftermath of the recent General and Regional Elections. The current 65-seat configuration of the National Assembly stands highly fragmented:

PPP/C: 36 seats (Majority)

36 seats (Majority) We Invest in Nationhood (WIN): 16 seats (Official Opposition)

16 seats (Official Opposition) A Partnership for National Unity (APNU): 12 seats

12 seats Alliance For Change (AFC): 1 seat

Broomes recalled how past parliamentary majorities successfully shifted the legislative balance of power, drawing a historical parallel to the 2011 period when an opposition-led majority heavily restricted executive overreach, ultimately leading the Donald Ramotar administration to prorogue Parliament.

An Independent Force Open to Cooperation

When Broomes initially launched the ALP, she positioned the party as an independent, grassroots movement focused heavily on working-class issues, women’s rights, and youth voter turnout.

However, looking ahead at the shifting political landscape, Broomes expressed a renewed willingness to engage in collaborative dialogue with established opposition entities—including the AFC, APNU, and the Working People’s Alliance (WPA)—to foster genuine national cooperation. She maintained that a transparently managed coalition holds the key to presenting a formidable, stable alternative to the current executive regime.