ALI ANNOUNCES REAL-TIME PAYMENT SYSTEM AND UPI INTEGRATION FOR GUYANA

Real-Time Revolution: President Ali Announces June Launch for ‘FASTA’ Payment System and UPI Integration

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Guyana’s financial sector is on the brink of a sweeping, historical modernization. Speaking over the weekend at the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry’s (GBTI) milestone 190th Anniversary Gala at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, President Dr. Irfaan Ali announced the upcoming launch of “FASTA”—the country’s brand-new, real-time payment system—slated to go live on June 2, 2026.

The immediate rollout will be coupled with Guyana’s direct integration into India’s globally acclaimed Unified Payments Interface (UPI) digital architecture. Together, the twin initiatives are positioned to thrust Guyana to the absolute forefront of digital financial transformation across the Caribbean region.

Instant Transactions and Shorter Clearing Cycles

The infrastructure upgrade is engineered to fundamentally replace the time-consuming clearing cycles, manual verifications, and branch-level processing that have traditionally defined domestic commerce.

Once fully operational next month, customers at all participating commercial banks will gain the ability to securely send and receive funds within seconds, 24 hours a day, utilizing mobile applications or online internet banking platforms.

“Transactions that previously required days or clearing cycles will now be completed in seconds,” President Ali told the gathering of prominent business leaders and executives. “FASTA and UPI together will place Guyana at the forefront of digital financial transformation in the region, creating a faster, safer, and more inclusive payments environment for citizens and businesses alike.”

The Head of State emphasized that the immediate economic benefits will include a dramatic reduction in the country’s heavy reliance on physical cash, vastly lower transaction overhead costs for ordinary households, and a significant boost to the operating speed of micro- and small-scale enterprises.

Central Bank Licenses Three International Financial Institutions

Adding major institutional weight to this modernization drive, President Ali revealed that the Bank of Guyana has officially issued operational licenses to three major international financial institutions: Citibank, Crown Agents, and One American.

The President framed these high-level regulatory approvals as an undeniable global vote of confidence in Guyana’s macroeconomic stability, strict regulatory compliance, and explosive growth trajectory.

While these newly approved entities will not participate in standard retail deposit-taking on the high street, their strategic presence locally is designed to:

Expand Capital Access: Provide Guyanese businesses with a direct pipeline to international capital markets.

Provide Guyanese businesses with a direct pipeline to international capital markets. Boost Trade Finance: Maximize specialized funding mechanisms for large-scale imports and exports.

Maximize specialized funding mechanisms for large-scale imports and exports. Deliver Corporate Expertise: Furnish high-level corporate advisory services and multi-million-dollar development financing to anchor national infrastructure projects.

A New Golden Era of Banking

During his remarks, President Ali highly commended GBTI—one of the oldest indigenous financial institutions in the Caribbean with historical roots tracing back to the post-abolition Colonial Bank era—for proactively retooling its digital assets ahead of the shift.

Backed by robust underlying performance metrics across the entire local banking grid—including a staggering 20.4% year-on-year expansion in private sector credit throughout 2025—the President confidently proclaimed that the local economy is successfully diversifying away from a singular focus on petroleum.

With household savings steadily rising alongside a robust corporate lending environment, the imminent launch of FASTA on June 2 stands to solidify the financial sector not merely as a processor of transactions, but as a primary pillar of Guyana’s long-term sovereign wealth strategy.