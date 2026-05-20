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CONTRACTOR IN HOT WATER AFTER EXCAVATOR PLUNGES THOUSANDS INTO POWER OUTAGE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Contractor in Hot Water: GPL Moves to Recover Costs After Excavator Triggers Mass Blackout

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) has launched a formal investigation and is moving to recover substantial damage costs from S. Joseph Transportation and Machinery Rentals, after one of the contractor’s excavators struck a critical transmission line, plunging tens of thousands of citizens across the Demerara and Berbice regions into darkness on Monday.

The utility company stated that the severe disruption occurred at approximately 10:17hrs when the L1 transmission line—a vital link connecting the Garden of Eden and Grove substations—suffered a massive system disturbance.

A 37-Megawatt Grid Shortfall

According to technical logs, the physical impact automatically forced both the Garden of Eden and Grove substations completely offline to protect grid integrity. This abrupt double-shutdown instantly knocked an estimated 37 megawatts (MW) off the national electricity network.

The effect was instantaneous, sending a shockwave across the integrated system and leaving thousands of domestic and commercial customers without power as the grid scrambled to stabilize against the massive generation deficit.

Following a rapid line inspection, GPL’s specialized emergency teams located the root cause of the failure at Grove, East Bank Demerara. Investigators discovered that an excavator owned by S. Joseph Transportation and Machinery Rentals had physically run into the transmission infrastructure. The heavy-duty machinery was being operated by Garfield Hines at the time of the collision.

GPL crews immediately initiated emergency repowering protocols, gradually rerouting electricity to affected communities block-by-block. The company confirmed that the final disrupted zone was successfully re-energized by 11:37hrs.

A Pattern of Costly Negligence

This latest incident follows on the heels of another severe infrastructure breach involving international contractors. Just weeks prior, GPL was forced to aggressively pursue China Railway First Group Guyana Incorporated for more than $30 million in damages.

In that instance, a China Railway excavator mangled the L10 transmission line linking the New Georgetown and Sophia substations during a construction project, causing a cascading blackout that crippled the capital city. While GPL issued a strict 14-day ultimatum for settlement in that case, the power company has not yet confirmed whether those millions have been fully recovered.

“Those responsible for damaging public utility infrastructure should be made to pay,” Public Utilities Commission (PUC) Chairman Dr. Fernando Gopal stated during a public hearing in March, firmly backing the power company’s aggressive stance on contractor liability.

Demands for Strict Enforcement

GPL executives have revealed they are actively partnering with the Guyana Police Force to ensure negligent equipment operators and construction companies face formal legal action alongside financial penalties.

The utility provider issued an urgent warning to the private sector, emphasizing that any heavy-duty operations or excavation projects slated to occur near high-voltage transmission and distribution lines must be explicitly cleared and coordinated with GPL technical engineers beforehand. Uncoordinated or unauthorized work near state energy assets not only violates safety protocols but actively threatens public safety and the economic stability of the country.

With the 24-hour response clock now ticking, S. Joseph Transportation and Machinery Rentals faces significant corporate liability as the state moves to calculate the total financial burden of the damaged hardware and lost network transmission hours.

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