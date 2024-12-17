BREAKING: The suspect in the brutal murder of Tassarene Toshao Ridley Joseph has surrendered to police and confessed to the crime.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Noah Beaton of Benn Street, Georgetown, turned himself in at the Brickdam Police Station early this morning. According to Crime Chief Assistant Commissioner Wendell Blanhum, Beaton admitted to the murder and remains in police custody as investigators finalize their probe.

Surveillance footage retrieved by investigators reportedly shows Beaton entering Toshao Joseph’s hotel room at the Signature Inn in Queenstown early Monday morning. An hour later, Beaton was seen exiting the room alone and leaving the premises.

The body of Toshao Joseph, who was in Georgetown for the National Toshao Council meeting, was discovered hours later lying face down in a pool of blood. Police confirmed he had been stabbed 19 times in the face, neck, chest, and back. Investigators also observed blood splatters on the walls and ceiling of the room and a hole in the door, likely caused by a sharp object.

The murder of the indigenous leader has shocked the nation, with calls for justice echoing across the country. The suspect is expected to appear in court in the coming days as police wrap up their investigation.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

