BENN CALLS FOR CULTURAL SHIFT IN PRISON SYSTEM, OFFICERS URGED TO ENFORCE SOPS AND PRIORITIZE REHABILITATION

By Tiana Cole

Rehabilitation, mental health, and procedural enforcement are among the topics being discussed as the Guyana Prison Service hosts its two-day Chief Officers’ Conference, which aims to reshape the nation’s correctional framework.

The conference, held under the theme “Transforming Correctional Leadership for a Safer Society,” brings together senior prison officials and stakeholders to examine the urgent need for cultural change within the prison system.

Key areas of focus include:

Improving mental health support for inmates and staff

for inmates and staff Strengthening rehabilitation and reintegration programs

Enforcing standard operating procedures

Addressing staff training and leadership accountability

Officials stressed the importance of building a correctional environment that is not just secure but humane and reformative.

“We must move beyond containment. Rehabilitation and mental well-being are essential if we are to reduce recidivism and truly reform lives,” one senior officer stated.

The initiative comes when prison overcrowding, inmate welfare, and staff morale are under the spotlight.

