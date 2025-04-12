Saturday, April 12, 2025
CENTRAL GOVERNMENT TO WORK WITH NDCS TO DEVELOP LANDFILL SITES, RECTIFY GARBAGE DISPOSAL ISSUES – JAGDEO

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
61

HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

The Central Government has announced plans to partner with neighborhood democratic councils (NDCs) nationwide to develop new landfill sites. The goal is to improve waste management and address long-standing community garbage collection challenges.

The initiative comes amid mounting public concerns over illegal dumping, overflowing bins, and inadequate disposal infrastructure in several regions.

Officials say the collaboration will focus on:

  • Identifying strategic locations for landfill development
  • Enhancing collection schedules and capacity
  • Promoting better environmental sanitation practices

The move is part of the government’s push to modernize Guyana’s solid waste management system and ensure cleaner, healthier communities.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
