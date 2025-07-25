AZRUDDIN MOHAMED UNVEILS BOLD PLAN TO REVOLUTIONIZE EDUCATION, SECURITY & AGRICULTURE SECTORS

Azruddin Mohamed Promises “Guyana That Works for All” in WIN Party Manifesto Launch

Backed by a crowd of energized supporters and flanked by his WIN Party team, Azruddin Mohamed officially launched his presidential campaign and party manifesto on Tuesday, pledging to usher in a new era of equity, innovation, and bold reform for Guyana.

Addressing the media and supporters, Mohamed declared his intent to challenge the status quo and “build a Guyana that works for everyone.” The manifesto encompasses national security, education, agriculture, economic relief, and modernization of public service.

Security Overhaul and Sovereignty

In a direct appeal to concerns over crime and sovereignty, Mohamed promised to modernize Guyana’s security framework with upgraded equipment, community policing, cybercrime units, and renewed efforts to protect the country’s 83,000 square miles of territory.

“We will spare no resources in asserting our sovereignty… and rebuild public trust through comprehensive police reform,” he stated.

Agricultural Science & Food Security

Vishnu Pandy, WIN Party’s candidate for agriculture, unveiled a vision to optimize farming by region scientifically, cut import costs, boost exports, and create jobs.

“Guyana is blessed with arable land in every region,” he said. “We must produce smartly to ensure food security and prosperity for our people.”

Smart Classrooms & Better Pay for Teachers

Sarabo-Halley, WIN’s education spokesperson, called for transformative reforms in education, including:

Smart classrooms

Teacher salary increases

Universal access to early and higher education, including in hinterland regions

“Without a comprehensive approach to early childhood education, we’ll keep repeating the same cycles,” she warned.

Big Promises for Workers and the Vulnerable

Mohamed committed to aggressive social support and economic relief measures, including:

Raising the old-age pension from $41,000 to $100,000

from $41,000 to Increasing the disability allowance to $50,000

to A 50% salary increase for public servants

for public servants VAT and income tax reductions

$700,000 housing grants for minimum wage earners

“This is about a future where no one is left behind,” Mohamed said. “Where the system finally works for the people.”

