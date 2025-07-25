Friday, July 25, 2025
HomeNewsAZRUDDIN MOHAMED UNVEILS BOLD PLAN TO REVOLUTIONIZE EDUCATION, SECURITY & AGRICULTURE SECTORS
NewsPolitics

AZRUDDIN MOHAMED UNVEILS BOLD PLAN TO REVOLUTIONIZE EDUCATION, SECURITY & AGRICULTURE SECTORS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
2

Azruddin Mohamed Promises “Guyana That Works for All” in WIN Party Manifesto Launch

Backed by a crowd of energized supporters and flanked by his WIN Party team, Azruddin Mohamed officially launched his presidential campaign and party manifesto on Tuesday, pledging to usher in a new era of equity, innovation, and bold reform for Guyana.

Addressing the media and supporters, Mohamed declared his intent to challenge the status quo and “build a Guyana that works for everyone.” The manifesto encompasses national security, education, agriculture, economic relief, and modernization of public service.

Security Overhaul and Sovereignty

In a direct appeal to concerns over crime and sovereignty, Mohamed promised to modernize Guyana’s security framework with upgraded equipment, community policing, cybercrime units, and renewed efforts to protect the country’s 83,000 square miles of territory.

“We will spare no resources in asserting our sovereignty… and rebuild public trust through comprehensive police reform,” he stated.

Agricultural Science & Food Security

Vishnu Pandy, WIN Party’s candidate for agriculture, unveiled a vision to optimize farming by region scientifically, cut import costs, boost exports, and create jobs.

“Guyana is blessed with arable land in every region,” he said. “We must produce smartly to ensure food security and prosperity for our people.”

Smart Classrooms & Better Pay for Teachers

Sarabo-Halley, WIN’s education spokesperson, called for transformative reforms in education, including:

  • Smart classrooms
  • Teacher salary increases
  • Universal access to early and higher education, including in hinterland regions

“Without a comprehensive approach to early childhood education, we’ll keep repeating the same cycles,” she warned.

Big Promises for Workers and the Vulnerable

Mohamed committed to aggressive social support and economic relief measures, including:

  • Raising the old-age pension from $41,000 to $100,000
  • Increasing the disability allowance to $50,000
  • A 50% salary increase for public servants
  • VAT and income tax reductions
  • $700,000 housing grants for minimum wage earners

“This is about a future where no one is left behind,” Mohamed said. “Where the system finally works for the people.”

Previous article
16 YEAR OLD GIRL STRUCK BY STRAY BULLET DIES, SUSPECT ARRESTED HOURS AFTER IN GETAWAY CAR
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

MOPI TO UNDERTAKE REMAINDER OF MANDELA SHERIFF ROAD WORKS

CRAFT PRODUCERS PROTEST OUTSIDE CARICOM