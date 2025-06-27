ATTORNEY NIGEL HUGHES CONFIRMS ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO RAPE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST WEST INDIES CRICKETER

Georgetown, Guyana — Prominent Guyanese attorney Nigel Hughes has confirmed that a rape allegation against a current West Indies cricketer remains under investigation by law enforcement, despite the absence of formal charges. Speaking in an interview aired on SportsMax TV, Hughes, who represents one of the alleged victims, said the matter was first brought to his attention nearly two years ago and continues to be the subject of official police inquiries.

According to Hughes, law enforcement officers recently followed up on the complaint, suggesting that the case remains active. “As recently as a day or two ago, the police were inquiring about the matter,” Hughes told SportsMax. “It has not gone away.”

The allegation involves a Guyanese national player who was part of the West Indies squad that stunned Australia in a historic eight-run Test victory at The Gabba in January 2024. Upon his return to Guyana, the cricketer was widely celebrated for his performance—an atmosphere, Hughes suggests, that may have influenced public and media attention away from the allegations at the time.

“There was a lot of national pride,” Hughes said, referring to the homecoming reception the athlete received. “In that environment, very few people were interested in listening to allegations of rape.”

While the matter has drawn renewed public interest following multiple media reports citing as many as eleven women with similar claims, Hughes emphasized that his client’s case is distinct and ongoing. He declined to speculate on other allegations but maintained that there has been no attempt to sensationalize the complaint his office is handling.

In his remarks, Hughes also pointed to what he described as a concerning pattern in the justice system, where survivors of sexual assault are often discouraged from pursuing justice due to cultural stigma and perceived inaction by institutions. He said this pattern can sometimes lead the public to wrongly assume a lack of credibility in the allegations.

“To date, there have been no criminal charges laid,” Hughes acknowledged. “But that does not mean the police have stopped investigating.”

Asked whether a formal report was filed, Hughes confirmed that his client had given a statement to the police but chose not to pursue criminal charges immediately. “That was a personal decision, and one made in difficult circumstances,” he explained. “We should remember that many survivors of sexual violence are afraid of what follows when they speak out.”

The attorney also addressed criticisms surrounding the timing of public revelations, suggesting that his client’s story was not part of any coordinated effort to discredit the athlete. “There was no political or media strategy behind this,” he said. “The client came forward years ago, and the matter has remained within the legal system since then.”

SportsMax reached out to Cricket West Indies (CWI) for comment. In a statement, CWI said it had no knowledge of any complaint against the athlete and was therefore not in a position to respond substantively.

As public attention on the case grows, questions are being raised about transparency, accountability, and the broader treatment of sexual assault allegations involving high-profile individuals in the Caribbean. Hughes stopped short of calling the system broken, but he expressed concern that status and celebrity can at times overshadow serious claims that deserve full investigation.

“This is not about vilifying someone in the absence of due process,” Hughes said. “But neither should we assume that silence means resolution.”

The matter continues to be handled by the Guyana Police Force. No official updates have been provided by the authorities, and the athlete remains unnamed in official documents. Legal experts say that unless formal charges are brought, the case may remain in legal limbo—leaving both the alleged victim and the accused in a prolonged state of uncertainty.

For now, Hughes says his client is watching closely and hopes the legal process will eventually take its full course.

