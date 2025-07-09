Wednesday, July 9, 2025
APNU VOWS AN INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATION INTO THE DEATH OF ADRIANA YOUNGE, AUBREY NORTON SAYS ‘ PEOPLE GOT TO ANSWER’

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
138

Norton Vows International Probe into Adriana Younge’s Death if APNU Wins

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Georgetown, Guyana – Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) presidential candidate, Aubrey Norton, has pledged to launch a full international investigation into the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, should his party be elected into office following the September 1, 2025 elections.

Speaking before thousands gathered at the Square of the Revolution on Sunday night for the official launch of the APNU campaign, Norton condemned what he called a “cover-up” under the current administration led by President Irfaan Ali.

“And once we vote them out, within 100 days, there will be a proper international investigation into the death of Adriana Younge,” Norton declared to rousing applause.

Adriana’s lifeless body was discovered on April 24 in the pool of the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo. Since then, the family has been denied access to the final autopsy report, with the Guyana Police Force telling their attorney, Dr. Dexter Todd, that he must seek court intervention to obtain it.

“We owe it to young Adriana Younge to vote this government out,” Norton told the gathering. “Under the People’s Progressive Party, the word justice walked out of the country.”

Norton accused the government of deliberately withholding justice and claimed that Adriana’s death has been swept under the carpet by the current regime. He went as far as saying, “It must be a demon in a regime that seeks to cover up the murder of an 11-year-old child.”

The case has drawn national attention and sparked public outrage, particularly over the handling of the investigation and lack of transparency from law enforcement authorities.

Adriana Younge was laid to rest on June 22, with her family still searching for answers about what led to her untimely death.

Norton’s vow to seek justice for Adriana has added fuel to APNU’s campaign message of accountability and transparency — two themes his party is strongly emphasizing as the nation moves toward the polls.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
