YOUTHS MUST BE AFFORDED EQUITABLE OPPORTUNITIES – APNU Youth ACTIVIST

Youth Activists Condemn Corruption, Victimization Under PPP at Weekend Rally

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News.

Georgetown, Guyana – Youth activist and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) supporter Ravaldo Birbal aimed at the incumbent People’s Progressive Party (PPP) government over the weekend, accusing it of widespread corruption, nepotism, and discrimination.

Speaking to a crowd of young supporters, Birbal said Guyana’s current governance favors friends and family of those in power while everyday citizens are left “begging for a fair share.”

“We see a PPP government steeped in corruption, where contracts go to friends and families,” Burbal declared. “Youths deserve to live in a society free from victimization and nepotism.”

He further alleged that Indo-Guyanese citizens who don’t support the PPP face discrimination and exclusion.

“Where Indos like myself are told to shut up if we do not support the PPP,” he added, drawing applause from the largely youthful audience.

Burbal voiced his unequivocal support for APNU Presidential Candidate Aubrey Norton, stating that Norton’s leadership embodies transparency, inclusion, and accountability — values he believes are lacking in the current administration.

“This coalition represents all Guyanese — not just one group. We stand for good governance, for a future where no Guyanese is judged by race, religion, or political affiliation,” he said.

Other young APNU voices present included Eden Corbin, Ronald Daniels, Dexter Todd, Psycho Andrews, Vanessa Thust, and Onyx Duncan. Corbin, in a candid social media post, acknowledged the fear many youths face when sharing their political views.

“For too long, many young people, myself included, have stayed quiet,” he wrote. “Not because we don’t care, but because we’re afraid — afraid of backlash or being labeled. But the future of Guyana is far too important for silence.”

As the campaign intensifies ahead of the September 1 General and Regional Elections, youth voices are emerging as a powerful force in shaping the country’s democratic discourse.

